today's howtos and leftovers
-
How to Change Your Password on Raspberry Pi (Raspbian OS)
-
Using sudo to delegate permissions in Linux
-
7 rules for avoiding documentation pitfalls
-
Install Signal Desktop to Archlinux
-
On using QubesOS MirageOS firewall
-
Fast-paced 2D dungeon crawler 'Wizard of Legend' has a new trailer, releases next year
Wizard of Legend [Official Site, Steam] is a very promising looking fast-paced 2D dungeon crawler I briefly mentioned last year, the new trailer is looking good. They've announced that they've teamed up with Humble Bundle to publish the game, although it seems they will only handle the console releases.
-
Red Hat Inc. (RHT) Moves Lower on Volume Spike for December 04
-
361 Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)
-
Delve into today’s share market: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
-
Red Hat Inc. (RHT) Dips 3.95% for December 04
-
Red Hat Releases Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes to Empower Simple, Flexible Cloud-Native Development
-
Instana Announces AI Powered Health Management Of Kubernetes Orchestrated Applications
-
Apple Forces iPhone Retailers to Spend Millions on Replacing Windows with iOS
Apple is known as a company that uses its power for all kinds of more or less controversial decisions in its relationship with partners across the world, and a new report from South Korea points to such an example that’s impacting telecom carriers.
ET News writes that the country’s three largest carriers, namely SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus, are being required by Apple to make the switch to a new sales system for the iPhone that would essentially come down to replacing Windows PCs with iOS.
Apple, however, isn’t just pushing for carriers to replace PCs with iPads to sell service plans and iPhones, but to actually spend their own money for this new system. The company wants this to happen as fast as possible because it aims the new sales system to be ready by the time it opens the flagship store in Seoul in early 2018.
-
Artificial intelligence isn’t as clever as we think, but that doesn’t stop it being a threat
-
2017 Has Been The First Year In A Decade Without A Major X.Org Server Update
It's been thirteen months since the release of X.Org Server 1.19 and there is no expedited effort to get the next major release out the door, but X.Org Server 1.20 is still expected to happen in the months ahead.
Whether you want to argue it as Wayland beginning to take over the Linux desktop, X.Org Server becoming mature and modern enough that the six month release cadences are no longer warranted, or simply because Keith Packard hasn't been too intimately involved with the xorg-server process now that his day job no longer involves X.Org and he's been busy in his spare time with VR HMD improvements, the fact is this is the first time in a decade since going without an X.Org Server major release. There has been at least one X.Org Server release each year since the formation of the xorg-server code-base with v1.1 back in 2006, but that's changed now in 2017.
-
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces JFrog as Gold Member
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that JFrog joined the Foundation as a Gold Member. A big proponent of open source and cloud native technologies, JFrog leverages technologies like Kubernetes to help its more than 4,000 customers build and release software in a fast, reliable, and secure manner.
-
Linux Journal, Linux Mint 18.3, DuckDuckGo CLI, Unity Update, & Lots of Swag | This Week in Linux 16
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we say goodbye to Linux Journal. We'll revisit the idea of using search engines on the command line.
-
OSS and Sharing Leftovers
Programming: Lua, Qt 3D, C++
Security: Management Engine (ME) and WebGoat
CoreOS Tectonic 1.8
