Canonical/Ubuntu: Snaps, Kubernetes, LTS, SmartDNS and Derivatives Snaps & automatic updates prove popular with email client, Mailspring In the latest interview with a snap developer, we spoke to Ben Gotow who is the lead maintainer of Mailspring, a free, modern email client for Linux, Windows, and macOS. Originally started and open-sourced by Nylas in California, Ben took on the project earlier this year after Nylas changed course and stopped development. Mailspring has more than 10k active users on Linux, and will offer the snap as the preferred install method beginning from this week.

Canonical and Rancher Labs announce joint Kubernetes Cloud Native Platform offering Canonical, in partnership with Rancher Labs today announce a turn-key application delivery platform built on Ubuntu, Kubernetes, and Rancher 2.0. The new Cloud Native Platform will make it easy for users to deploy, manage, and operate containers on Kubernetes through a single workflow management portal from dev-and-test to production environments. Users leverage a rich application catalog of docker containers and helm charts, streamlining deployments and increasing developer velocity. Built on Canonical’s distribution of Kubernetes and Rancher 2.0, the Cloud Native Platform will simplify enterprise usage of Kubernetes with seamless user management, access control and cluster administration.

Ubuntu 18.04 – New Features, Release Date & More We’ve all been waiting for it – the new LTS release of Ubuntu – 18.04. Learn more about new features, the release dates, and more.

Using SmartDNS and VPN on Ubuntu Last month I wrote about the awesomeness of SmartDNS‘s DNS and VPN services. A lot has happened since then in the political arena. Not least of which is the fact that we have a new President; something that was unthinkable when I wrote the piece.

You can win cool prizes just for trying System76's Ubuntu-based 'Pop!_OS' Linux distro! There is this stereotype that Linux is not conducive to creativity, and I want you to know it is totally false. True, some photographers, videographers, and other types of artists may opt for a Mac or Windows machine, but they can be just as creative with open source and Linux. Not to mention, if you are a maker, engineer, or other type of creator, Linux is probably your best option.