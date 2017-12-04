System76's Ubuntu-Based Pop!_OS Linux to Get Full HiDPI Support, UX Improvements
Before launching the first-ever release of Pop!_OS Linux, which is based on Canonical's latest Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system, System76 was still working hard on the new graphical installer for their distro, and now they promise to improve the installation and initial setup experience of Pop!_OS Linux.
They want to offer users a memorable experience, so during the next few months, they will focus on that sort of experience that would make users excited about using their computer. Of course, the installation process shouldn't take more than a few minutes on a modern computer, so there's nothing memorable about that.
