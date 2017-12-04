Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

System76's Ubuntu-Based Pop!_OS Linux to Get Full HiDPI Support, UX Improvements

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of December 2017 07:19:12 PM Filed under
Ubuntu

Before launching the first-ever release of Pop!_OS Linux, which is based on Canonical's latest Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system, System76 was still working hard on the new graphical installer for their distro, and now they promise to improve the installation and initial setup experience of Pop!_OS Linux.

They want to offer users a memorable experience, so during the next few months, they will focus on that sort of experience that would make users excited about using their computer. Of course, the installation process shouldn't take more than a few minutes on a modern computer, so there's nothing memorable about that.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Canonical/Ubuntu: Snaps, Kubernetes, LTS, SmartDNS and Derivatives

  • Snaps & automatic updates prove popular with email client, Mailspring
    In the latest interview with a snap developer, we spoke to Ben Gotow who is the lead maintainer of Mailspring, a free, modern email client for Linux, Windows, and macOS. Originally started and open-sourced by Nylas in California, Ben took on the project earlier this year after Nylas changed course and stopped development. Mailspring has more than 10k active users on Linux, and will offer the snap as the preferred install method beginning from this week.
  • Canonical and Rancher Labs announce joint Kubernetes Cloud Native Platform offering
    Canonical, in partnership with Rancher Labs today announce a turn-key application delivery platform built on Ubuntu, Kubernetes, and Rancher 2.0. The new Cloud Native Platform will make it easy for users to deploy, manage, and operate containers on Kubernetes through a single workflow management portal from dev-and-test to production environments. Users leverage a rich application catalog of docker containers and helm charts, streamlining deployments and increasing developer velocity.   Built on Canonical’s distribution of Kubernetes and Rancher 2.0, the Cloud Native Platform will simplify enterprise usage of Kubernetes with seamless user management, access control and cluster administration.
  • Ubuntu 18.04 – New Features, Release Date & More
    We’ve all been waiting for it – the new LTS release of Ubuntu – 18.04. Learn more about new features, the release dates, and more.
  • Using SmartDNS and VPN on Ubuntu
    Last month I wrote about the awesomeness of SmartDNS‘s DNS and VPN services. A lot has happened  since then in the political arena. Not least of which is the fact that we have a new President; something that was unthinkable when I wrote the piece.
  • You can win cool prizes just for trying System76's Ubuntu-based 'Pop!_OS' Linux distro!
    There is this stereotype that Linux is not conducive to creativity, and I want you to know it is totally false. True, some photographers, videographers, and other types of artists may opt for a Mac or Windows machine, but they can be just as creative with open source and Linux. Not to mention, if you are a maker, engineer, or other type of creator, Linux is probably your best option.

Tizen and Android Leftovers

OSS and Sharing Leftovers

  • Intel's Clear Containers Leads To OpenStack Kata Containers
    Kata Containers is the latest tech in the container space and is an effort hosted by the OpenStack Foundation in conjunction with many participating organizations. The underlying tech for Kata Containers originated from the Intel / Clear Linux Clear Containers project. Clear Containers has been around since 2015 and like the Clear Linux distribution has been about delivering a performant Linux containers experience. But it's not been just about raw speed but also security, to which Clear Containers beefed up their security by supporting Intel VT virtualization.
  • Monsanto and Boundless Collaborate for Open Source GIS Contributions
  • Facebook Open Source Initiative Supported by Tieto Expertise and Services
  • DragonFly 5.0.2 released
    DragonFly version 5 has been released, including the first bootable release of HAMMER2. Version 5.0.2, the current version, came out 2017/12/04.
  • DragonFlyBSD Now Supports Up To 64TB Of RAM
    DragonFlyBSD now supports up to 64TB of physical memory. Up to now DragonFlyBSD has supported up to about 32TB of physical memory but as of today that's been bumped to now support up to 64TB.
  • IRNAS researchers 3D print ear-shaped vasculature using open source Vitaprint 3D bioprinter
    Researchers from the Symbiolab at the Institute IRNAS in Slovenia have marked a step forwards in their 3D bioprinting research. Using the Institute IRNAS’ open source Vitaprint bioprinter platform, the team has demonstrated its ability to bioprint “freeform perfusable vessel systems in biocompatible hydrogels.”
  • JDRF Initiative Aims to Speed Development of ‘Open Source’ Artificial Pancreas Systems
    For those watching from the outside, who have heard about the benefits that open-protocol closed-loop systems provide but feel intimidated by the technological skill that’s now required, JDRF’s involvement gives hope that these advances will become more mainstream. As Finan says, “Through observing where the community has gone over the past few years, it’s become unignorable that there’s value out there to be harnessed and to be spread out so more patients can use it. So we’re just trying to figure out a way that we can do that safely and with the most efficacy.”
  • Western Digital Transitions to RISC-V Open-Source Architecture for Big Data, IoT
    RiSC-V, the open-source computer core architecture, will be getting a big push from Western Digital in the coming years as the company has pledged to transitioning its own consumption of processors to RISC-V. According to the company Western Digital ships over one billion cores per year, and plans to double that number. And if all goes according to plan, they will all be based on RISC-V.

Programming: Lua, Qt 3D, C++

  • easy gopher-lua bridge
  • Increasing the number of lights in Qt 3D
    While it is possible to draw scenes with almost unlimited numbers of lights using deferred rendering in Qt 3D, the default materials in Qt 3D Extras have been limited to eight lights because they are tied to forward rendering. Although we apply a few tricks that allow you to define more than eight lights in the scene, we only select the eight closest lights when rendering.
  • Qt Company offers 3D interface authoring system
    Emanating from its development bases in Helsinki, Finland and Santa Clara, California, Qt explains that its latest product is a 3D design and development tool for major industrial use cases.
  • C++17 Final Standard Is Now Official
    Earlier this year in May, we told you that C++17 standard is now feature complete and expected to ship soon. Well, if you’ve been waiting for the same, that time has finally arrived as the official standard has been published on ISO.org.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6