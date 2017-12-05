Windows 10 vs. Linux - Intel UHD Graphics OpenGL Performance
Over the past week I have carried out some Radeon and NVIDIA Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux benchmarks. While not quite as interesting as those discrete GPU comparisons, while having the Windows 10 Pro x64 Fall Creator's Update around and testing from the Core i7 8700K, I also ran some Windows vs. Linux tests for the integrated UHD Graphics.
LinuxAndUbuntu Distro Review Of Nitrux Linux
Nitrux Linux Distribution At first redden, this specific Linux appropriation appears to be a greater amount of an analysis than whatever else — to indicate how much the KDE desktop can be changed to take after any semblance of the Elementary OS or MacOS desktops. At its heart, in any case, it's considerably more than that.
System76's Ubuntu-Based Pop!_OS Linux to Get Full HiDPI Support, UX Improvements
Before launching the first-ever release of Pop!_OS Linux, which is based on Canonical's latest Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system, System76 was still working hard on the new graphical installer for their distro, and now they promise to improve the installation and initial setup experience of Pop!_OS Linux.
They want to offer users a memorable experience, so during the next few months, they will focus on that sort of experience that would make users excited about using their computer. Of course, the installation process shouldn't take more than a few minutes on a modern computer, so there's nothing memorable about that.
Buoyant’s New Open Source Service Mesh Is Designed with Kubernetes in Mind
Today, Buoyant has announced a new, next-gen open source service mesh called Conduit, which was designed to be incredibly fast and lightweight, highly performant, and secure, with real-world Kubernetes and gRPC use cases in mind.
Ahead of CloudNativeCon + KubeCon 2017 to be held this week in Austin, we spoke to George Miranda, Community Director at Buoyant, the maker of Linkerd. Be sure to catch Buoyant CEO William Morgan’s keynote on Conduit at CloudNativeCon. They’ll also be kicking off the conference with the New Stack’s Pancake Breakfast. Make sure to catch all of Buoyant’s talks at the conference.
Recent comments
10 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 49 min ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 3 days ago