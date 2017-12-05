Language Selection

Puppy Linux 7.5 Released with UEFI Support, Linux 4.4 and 4.9 LTS Kernels

Linux

Puppy Linux 7.5 a.k.a. Xenialpup 7.5 comes one year after the Puppy Linux 6.3 "Slacko" release and ships with different kernels for each of the supported ISO images. For example, while the 32-bit image is using the Linux 4.4.95 LTS non-PAE kernel for better compatibility with older hardware, the 64-bit ISO uses Linux kernel 4.9.58 LTS.

Of course, the 64-bit build with the more recent Linux 4.9 LTS kernel is recommended for modern computers, but it would appear that both Puppy Linux 7.5 versions can be booted on BIOS and UEFI computers. Puppy Linux is known to run on computers with an 1 GHz processor and only 768MB of RAM (1GB RAM is recommended).

Windows 10 vs. Linux - Intel UHD Graphics OpenGL Performance

Over the past week I have carried out some Radeon and NVIDIA Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux benchmarks. While not quite as interesting as those discrete GPU comparisons, while having the Windows 10 Pro x64 Fall Creator's Update around and testing from the Core i7 8700K, I also ran some Windows vs. Linux tests for the integrated UHD Graphics. Read more

LinuxAndUbuntu Distro Review Of Nitrux Linux

Nitrux Linux Distribution At first redden, this specific Linux appropriation appears to be a greater amount of an analysis than whatever else — to indicate how much the KDE desktop can be changed to take after any semblance of the Elementary OS or MacOS desktops. At its heart, in any case, it's considerably more than that. Read more

System76's Ubuntu-Based Pop!_OS Linux to Get Full HiDPI Support, UX Improvements

Before launching the first-ever release of Pop!_OS Linux, which is based on Canonical's latest Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system, System76 was still working hard on the new graphical installer for their distro, and now they promise to improve the installation and initial setup experience of Pop!_OS Linux. They want to offer users a memorable experience, so during the next few months, they will focus on that sort of experience that would make users excited about using their computer. Of course, the installation process shouldn't take more than a few minutes on a modern computer, so there's nothing memorable about that. Read more

Buoyant’s New Open Source Service Mesh Is Designed with Kubernetes in Mind

Today, Buoyant has announced a new, next-gen open source service mesh called Conduit, which was designed to be incredibly fast and lightweight, highly performant, and secure, with real-world Kubernetes and gRPC use cases in mind. Ahead of CloudNativeCon + KubeCon 2017 to be held this week in Austin, we spoke to George Miranda, Community Director at Buoyant, the maker of Linkerd. Be sure to catch Buoyant CEO William Morgan’s keynote on Conduit at CloudNativeCon. They’ll also be kicking off the conference with the New Stack’s Pancake Breakfast. Make sure to catch all of Buoyant’s talks at the conference. Read more

