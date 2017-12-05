Red Hat News Leftovers
APAC enterprises deploy Red Hat OpenStack Platform
Enterprises in Apac countries, such as Australia, China, Hong Kong, Korea and Singapore, have adopted the Red Hat OpenStack Platform, a highly-scalable Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution, the company said.
The OpenStack Foundation User Survey found that OpenStack's popularity has increased across the globe. Survey respondents revealed a 44 per cent increase in OpenStack deployments compared to last year, and 74 per cent of all deployments occurred outside the US.
Additionally, survey respondents have shown growing adoption, increased scale and a diverse user base.
Red Hat Releases Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes to Empower Simple, Flexible Cloud-Native Development
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes, enabling organizations to accelerate cloud-native app development with a curated set of frameworks and runtimes for prescriptively building and running microservices-based applications.
Puppy Linux 7.5 Released with UEFI Support, Linux 4.4 and 4.9 LTS Kernels
Puppy Linux 7.5 a.k.a. Xenialpup 7.5 comes one year after the Puppy Linux 6.3 "Slacko" release and ships with different kernels for each of the supported ISO images. For example, while the 32-bit image is using the Linux 4.4.95 LTS non-PAE kernel for better compatibility with older hardware, the 64-bit ISO uses Linux kernel 4.9.58 LTS. Of course, the 64-bit build with the more recent Linux 4.9 LTS kernel is recommended for modern computers, but it would appear that both Puppy Linux 7.5 versions can be booted on BIOS and UEFI computers. Puppy Linux is known to run on computers with an 1 GHz processor and only 768MB of RAM (1GB RAM is recommended).
