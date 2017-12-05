CrossOver 17.0.0
-
Announcing CrossOver 17.0.0
I am delighted to announce that CodeWeavers has just released CrossOver 17.0.0 for both macOS and Linux.
-
CrossOver 17.0 Released, Lets You Run Microsoft Office 2016 On Linux
CodeWeavers has announced the release of their Wine-based CrossOver 17.0 software for macOS and Linux.
CodeWeavers' headline feature with CrossOver 17.0 is support for Microsoft Office 2016, the latest version of Microsoft's office suite. CrossOver 17.0 also features Quicken 2017 support and other updated application support.
-
CrossOver 17 Lets You Install Microsoft Office 2016 on Your Linux Computer
CodeWeavers' Josh DuBois announced today the general availability of the CrossOver 17.0.0 commercial application that lets Linux and macOS users install apps and games designed for Microsoft Windows.
CrossOver 17.0.0 is the latest stable release of the application, which is a graphical user interface for the open-source Wine compatibility layer for installing Windows apps and games on Linux and UNIX-like operating systems, and it comes with support for the latest Microsoft Office 2016 office suite and Quicken 2017.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 483 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat News Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Puppy Linux 7.5 Released with UEFI Support, Linux 4.4 and 4.9 LTS Kernels
Puppy Linux 7.5 a.k.a. Xenialpup 7.5 comes one year after the Puppy Linux 6.3 "Slacko" release and ships with different kernels for each of the supported ISO images. For example, while the 32-bit image is using the Linux 4.4.95 LTS non-PAE kernel for better compatibility with older hardware, the 64-bit ISO uses Linux kernel 4.9.58 LTS. Of course, the 64-bit build with the more recent Linux 4.9 LTS kernel is recommended for modern computers, but it would appear that both Puppy Linux 7.5 versions can be booted on BIOS and UEFI computers. Puppy Linux is known to run on computers with an 1 GHz processor and only 768MB of RAM (1GB RAM is recommended).
Puppy Linux 7.5 Released with UEFI Support, Linux 4.4 and 4.9 LTS Kernels
Puppy Linux 7.5 a.k.a. Xenialpup 7.5 comes one year after the Puppy Linux 6.3 "Slacko" release and ships with different kernels for each of the supported ISO images. For example, while the 32-bit image is using the Linux 4.4.95 LTS non-PAE kernel for better compatibility with older hardware, the 64-bit ISO uses Linux kernel 4.9.58 LTS. Of course, the 64-bit build with the more recent Linux 4.9 LTS kernel is recommended for modern computers, but it would appear that both Puppy Linux 7.5 versions can be booted on BIOS and UEFI computers. Puppy Linux is known to run on computers with an 1 GHz processor and only 768MB of RAM (1GB RAM is recommended).
Recent comments
13 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 49 min ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
1 week 6 days ago
4 weeks 4 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 3 days ago