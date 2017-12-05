Linux 4.14.4, 4.9.67, 4.4.104, and 3.18.86; Loop-AES Updated
Stable kernel updates
Stable kernels 4.14.4, 4.9.67, 4.4.104, and 3.18.86 have been released. They all contain important fixes and users should upgrade.
4.14.4,
4.9.67
4.4.104
3.18.86
Loop-AES Updated For Linux 4.14~4.15 Kernel Compatibility
It's been a while since last having anything to report on with Loop-AES as a long-standing means for offering transparent data encryption in the form of a loopback device. The project is now out with a new release providing out-of-tree compatibility with Linux 4.14/4.15 kernels.
Loop-AES continues to offer data encryption via various ciphers to support data/swap encryption with this out-of-tree module that continues to support kernels going back to the Linux 2.0 days while still working on modern-day kernels too. Loop-AES offered much more practicality a decade ago but these days LUKS/dmcrypt-based encryption continues to work great, eCryptfs is still around and kicking, and EXT4 has implemented fscrypt-based encryption support too.
Puppy Linux 7.5 Released with UEFI Support, Linux 4.4 and 4.9 LTS Kernels
Puppy Linux 7.5 a.k.a. Xenialpup 7.5 comes one year after the Puppy Linux 6.3 "Slacko" release and ships with different kernels for each of the supported ISO images. For example, while the 32-bit image is using the Linux 4.4.95 LTS non-PAE kernel for better compatibility with older hardware, the 64-bit ISO uses Linux kernel 4.9.58 LTS. Of course, the 64-bit build with the more recent Linux 4.9 LTS kernel is recommended for modern computers, but it would appear that both Puppy Linux 7.5 versions can be booted on BIOS and UEFI computers. Puppy Linux is known to run on computers with an 1 GHz processor and only 768MB of RAM (1GB RAM is recommended).
