Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux 4.14.4, 4.9.67, 4.4.104, and 3.18.86; Loop-AES Updated

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 6th of December 2017 03:08:25 AM Filed under
Linux
  • Stable kernel updates

    Stable kernels 4.14.4, 4.9.67, 4.4.104, and 3.18.86 have been released. They all contain important fixes and users should upgrade.

  • 4.14.4,
  • 4.9.67
  • 4.4.104
  • 3.18.86
  • Loop-AES Updated For Linux 4.14~4.15 Kernel Compatibility

    It's been a while since last having anything to report on with Loop-AES as a long-standing means for offering transparent data encryption in the form of a loopback device. The project is now out with a new release providing out-of-tree compatibility with Linux 4.14/4.15 kernels.

    Loop-AES continues to offer data encryption via various ciphers to support data/swap encryption with this out-of-tree module that continues to support kernels going back to the Linux 2.0 days while still working on modern-day kernels too. Loop-AES offered much more practicality a decade ago but these days LUKS/dmcrypt-based encryption continues to work great, eCryptfs is still around and kicking, and EXT4 has implemented fscrypt-based encryption support too.

»

More in Tux Machines

Red Hat News Leftovers

Android Leftovers

Puppy Linux 7.5 Released with UEFI Support, Linux 4.4 and 4.9 LTS Kernels

Puppy Linux 7.5 a.k.a. Xenialpup 7.5 comes one year after the Puppy Linux 6.3 "Slacko" release and ships with different kernels for each of the supported ISO images. For example, while the 32-bit image is using the Linux 4.4.95 LTS non-PAE kernel for better compatibility with older hardware, the 64-bit ISO uses Linux kernel 4.9.58 LTS. Of course, the 64-bit build with the more recent Linux 4.9 LTS kernel is recommended for modern computers, but it would appear that both Puppy Linux 7.5 versions can be booted on BIOS and UEFI computers. Puppy Linux is known to run on computers with an 1 GHz processor and only 768MB of RAM (1GB RAM is recommended). Read more

Puppy Linux 7.5 Released with UEFI Support, Linux 4.4 and 4.9 LTS Kernels

Puppy Linux 7.5 a.k.a. Xenialpup 7.5 comes one year after the Puppy Linux 6.3 "Slacko" release and ships with different kernels for each of the supported ISO images. For example, while the 32-bit image is using the Linux 4.4.95 LTS non-PAE kernel for better compatibility with older hardware, the 64-bit ISO uses Linux kernel 4.9.58 LTS. Of course, the 64-bit build with the more recent Linux 4.9 LTS kernel is recommended for modern computers, but it would appear that both Puppy Linux 7.5 versions can be booted on BIOS and UEFI computers. Puppy Linux is known to run on computers with an 1 GHz processor and only 768MB of RAM (1GB RAM is recommended). Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6