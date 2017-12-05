Server: Pivotal, OpenStack, CoreOS
Pivotal Expands Cloud Foundry and Container Services
Pivotal announced the latest update to its Pivotal Cloud Foundry platform on Dec. 5, along with a preview of the company's Kubernetes-powered container service and the launch of a new serverless effort.
Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), Pivotal's core platform since the company was spun out from VMware in April 2013, is based on the open-source Cloud Foundry platform-as-a-service (PaaS) project. The PaaS market has shifted over the last four years and so has Pivotal, which is why the new Kubernetes and serverless projects are important to the company and its customers.
OpenStack Launches Open Source ‘Kata Containers’ Project
The OpenStack Foundation today announced a new open source project — Kata Containers. Its goal is to unite the security advantages of virtual machines (VMs) with the speed and manageability of containers.
The project is designed to be hardware agnostic and compatible with the Open Container Initiative (OCI) specification for Docker containers as well as the container runtime interface (CRI) for Kubernetes.
OpenStack Launches Kata Containers Project to Improve Security
The OpenStack Foundation announced a new effort called Kata Containers on Dec. 5, in a bid to help organizations deploy and run containers more securely in the cloud.
The Kata Containers project will be run as a separate project from the main OpenStack cloud platform, with its own governance and project direction. At the core of Kata Containers are code contributions from Intel with Clear Containers and Hyper with runV. Other companies supporting the project at launch include 99cloud, AWcloud, Canonical, China Mobile, City Network, CoreOS, Dell/EMC, EasyStack, Fiberhome, Google, Huawei, JD.com, Mirantis, SUSE, Tencent, Ucloud and ZTE.
CoreOS Adds Latest Kubernetes Release, Open Source Model to Tectonic
Puppy Linux 7.5 Released with UEFI Support, Linux 4.4 and 4.9 LTS Kernels
Puppy Linux 7.5 a.k.a. Xenialpup 7.5 comes one year after the Puppy Linux 6.3 "Slacko" release and ships with different kernels for each of the supported ISO images. For example, while the 32-bit image is using the Linux 4.4.95 LTS non-PAE kernel for better compatibility with older hardware, the 64-bit ISO uses Linux kernel 4.9.58 LTS. Of course, the 64-bit build with the more recent Linux 4.9 LTS kernel is recommended for modern computers, but it would appear that both Puppy Linux 7.5 versions can be booted on BIOS and UEFI computers. Puppy Linux is known to run on computers with an 1 GHz processor and only 768MB of RAM (1GB RAM is recommended).
