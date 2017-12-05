Slax Linux – A Modern, Portable and Fast Linux Operating System Today’s OS review is on a somewhat mini version of Slackware OS – a LiveCD OS that can be run directly from a USB stick, CD drive, or even RAM, without needing to install it on your PC’s hard drive. First, let’s begin with the facts. Slax is small Live Debian-based Linux distro that can be regarded as the Minimalist’s OS. It is Live because you can run it right from a USB stick and it works with a plethora of filesystems including NTFS, FAT, EXT (ext2,ext3,ext4), and btrfs. It was developed by Tomas Matejicek from the Czech Republic with a Monolithic kernel type to be fully customizable using Slackware packages and Slax modules – which, of course, are also open-source. More Debian: Announcing sources.debian.org We're happy to announce that Debsources, the Web application that allows to browse and search the entire source code of all Debian releases, is now hosted on the official Debian infrastructure and available at https://sources.debian.org.

Software: libblockdev and udisks, Portainer, Vivaldi Release time again for libblockdev and udisks! A new month has come and that means new releases of libblockdev and UDisks2 have come too. We are trying to stick to the golden rule of successful open-source projects - "Release early, release often." - and even if there are no major changes and no new major features, we do regular releases every month. Usually the target date is the end of the month which then in reality means a new release is done at the beginning of the month that follows. And that is exactly what happened this time too. libblockdev-2.15 was released on December 1st and UDisks-2.7.5 on December 4th.

Talk about UDisks2 A talk about UDisks2 was given at the OpenAlt 2017 conference in Brno, Czech Republic on November 5th 2017. It summarizes the history and evolution of the UDisks project and provides an insight into the development and big changes that have been happening in the last two years.

Portainer – A Simple Docker Management GUI Everyone knows, day to day technology is moving to next level because earlier we had a dedicated servers (Development, Test, and Production) for every applications. Later we have migrated most of the Development & Test servers to Virtual Environment (VPS – Virtual Private Server), Now most of the IT infrastructure is moving to containers to save the IT infrastructure cost. Linux containers application is one of the revolution application in the IT, and docker is part of it. By default docker was not come with any GUI and we have to manage through CLI.

Vivaldi releases version for Linux-based ARM devices The Norwegian browser company Vivaldi Technologies has released an experimental version of its Vivaldi browser for Linux on ARM devices, including the Raspberry Pi. This includes the Raspberry Pi Zero, Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3 — single-board ARM based computers with over 14 million units sold worldwide — as well as CubieBoard, ASUS Tinker Board and others.