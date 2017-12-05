today's leftovers
Remaining RADV Vulkan Driver Bugs for Vega Being Addressed
Open-source graphics driver contributor for Valve, Samuel Pitoiset, has been working on clearing up some remaining issues with the RADV Vulkan driver's support for the RX Vega graphics cards.
Samuel today sent out a bug fix affecting Vega+RADV for both Dawn of War 3 and F1 2017. This fix was ported from RadeonSI and fixes minor rendering issues that came up with Vega due to buggy LLVM instructions being generated. Additionally, this fix ends up improving The Talos Principle Vulkan performance by +3~4%.
PHP 7.2 Provides Modest Performance Boost Over PHP 7.1
Last week marked the official release of PHP 7.2 that besides offering new features does provide minor performance boosts to PHP7.
On the feature front the most notable addition is the new libsodium extension for offering a modern crypto API. But PHP 7.2 also has new object type hiting support, improved TLS constants, and minor other language changes compared to last year's PHP 7.1.
10 useful ncat (nc) Command Examples for Linux Systems
gtop: Awesome system monitoring dashboard for Linux/macOS Unix terminal
Total War: ROME II - Emperor Edition is again showing signs of possible Linux support
Total War: ROME II [Steam] was supposed to come to Linux quite some time ago, but it never happened. Seems it may still come.
If you like your shoot 'em ups, you need to look at PAWARUMI
PAWARUMI [Steam, Official Site] is a modern shoot’em up set in a retro futuristic sci-fi pre-Columbian universe, I've checked it out and it's damn good.
SDDM v0.17.0
SDDM is a Qt based graphical login manager developed in a collaborative fashion by people from Liri, KDE and LXQt.
Kaffeine 2.0.14 released
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) – Is Stock’s Performance Impressive?
Ubuntu Server Development Summary – 05 Dec 2017
Join Phabricator
Inspired by the wonderful KDE folks, Lubuntu has created a Phabricator instance for our project. Phabricator is an open source, version control system-agnostic collaborative development environment similar in some ways to GitHub, GitLab, and perhaps a bit more remotely, like Launchpad.
Toughened up, Linux friendly board-set runs on Skylake-U
VersaLogic’s rugged “Condor” board-set runs on Skylake U-series CPUs, and offers a pair each of GbE, DP, USB 3.0, and mini-PCIe connections, among other I/O.
AXIOM Open-Source Cinema Camera Unveils New Design and Recording solutions
Apertus has unveiled new major updates regarding technological and design solutions for AXIOM, the world’s first open-hardware and open-software cinema camera. Read on to learn more about this fascinating camera.
Call for Participants for the ANSI Unmanned Aircraft Systems Standardization Collaborative
The UASSC’s mission is to coordinate and accelerate the development of the standards and conformity assessment programs needed to facilitate the safe integration of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) – commonly known as drones – into the national airspace system (NAS) of the United States. The collaborative will also focus on international coordination and adaptability, with the goal of fostering the growth of the UAS market. The group will work to develop a standardization roadmap over the course of a year to identify existing standards and standards in development, as well as related conformance programs, define where gaps exist, and recommend additional work that is needed including a timeline for its completion and organizations that potentially can perform the work. The UASSC will not develop standards.
Mastermind behind sophisticated, massive botnet outs himself
The mastermind behind some of the world's biggest and longest-running botnets has been jailed and his vast criminal infrastructure taken down, in part because of a careless operational security blunder that allowed authorities to identify his anonymous online persona.
Officials from the Republic of Belarus reported Monday they detained a participant in the sprawling Andromeda botnet network, which was made up of 464 separate botnets that spread more than 80 distinct malware families since 2011. On Tuesday, researchers with security firm Recorded Future published a blog post that said the participant was a 33-year-old Belarusian named Sergey Jarets.
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 73 - Security from Santa
Josh and Kurt talk about basic security metrics and security from Santa. Is Santa GDPR compliant?
