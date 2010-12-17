Games: Bridge Constructor, Empires of the Undergrowth, Pizza Connection, The Escapists
Bridge Constructor Portal announced with Linux support, blending engineering with portals
Bridge Constructor Portal has been officially announced today, this next title will blend together the well known engineering from previous games with Portal. The title is being developed by ClockStone Software and published by Headup Games, who also did the previous Bridge Constructor titles.
I have it confirmed directly from the press information that Linux will be fully supported, which is fantastic news! It will officially release December 20th, which is quite surprising given it's only just been announced.
Protect the queen in 'Empires of the Undergrowth' now in Early Access with Linux support, some thoughts
Empires of the Undergrowth [Steam, Official Site] is an Ant colony management and strategy game that's now in Early Access, I took a look and here's some thoughts.
Pizza Connection 3 has a new trailer and a release date, looks delicious
The Escapists 2 adds a prison editor with Steam Workshop support, works on Linux
The Escapists 2 [Steam] has been updated with a prison editor and Steam Workshop support, the good news is it works on Linux too.
Steam has a special Finland Anniversary Sale of games made by Finnish developers
The big Albion Online 'Kay' update is live, it's also on sale
Opera-Inspired Otter and Vivaldi
Graphics: Intel, Mesa, OpenCL
ReactOS 0.4.7
POP!_OS - Ubuntu, bang, curtain
POP!_OS is a rather average Gnome spin of a Gnome-based Ubuntu, which itself is a pale shadow of its former self. System76 did create their own operating system, but it is not drastic enough to warrant a special place in the charts as an independent entry - this is true for 94% of all distros - and not good enough in the first place. It does somewhat improve Aardvark, but it's still a weak offering. We had hardware issues before we ever got into the live session, all sorts of hardware problems in the installed system, the ergonomics are awful, Samba performance is flaky, overall system responsiveness is average. Package management and updates are rather robust and good and so is smartphone support, but then you need Gnome extensions and codecs to really experience the desktop as it's meant to be. All in all, you can accomplish all of this on your own in any which Gnome, or use something that actually has a sane layout and offers genuine productivity, like Plasma or Windows. This is an interesting experiment, but ultimately, I can't see a reason why anyone would prefer this over stock Ubuntu (with Unity, a good ole 14.04 LTS), Plasma or even any other tailored Debian-based Gnome system. The differences aren't large or important enough, and there are way too many bugs and issues, making it an even more difficult choice. Overall, POP!_OS deserves something like its 4/10 for its debut. There's only so much you can do with a broken foundation. Well, let's see how this one evolves. For now, skip.
