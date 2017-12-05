Releases: Puppy Linux, Uruk GNU/Linux, deepin GNU/Linux Lightweight Distro Puppy Linux 7.5 “Xenialpup” Released — Download Now If you take a look at our popular list of lightweight Linux distros, you’ll realize that Puppy Linux has found a place near the top. Packaged in small size, this Linux distro is known for its ability to be built using the packages from other distros like Ubuntu and Slackware. To help you revive your outdated machine, the developers of Puppy Linux have shipped the latest release.

Uruk GNU/Linux 2.0 Released and Download Links Uruk GNU/Linux officially reached version 2.0 at Tuesday, 5 December 2017. This article mentions the download links and more info about Uruk.

deepin 15.5 GNU/Linux Download Links, Mirrors, and Torrents deepin GNU/Linux 15.5 released at Thursday, 30 November 2017 with so many new features. Here are the official download links, with some mirrors, and unofficial torrents.

Everything In Its Right Place Back in July, I wrote about trying to get Endless OS working on DVDs. To recap: we have published live ISO images of Endless OS for a while, but until recently if you burned one to a DVD and tried to boot it, you’d get the Endless boot-splash, a lot of noise from the DVD drive, and not much else. Definitely no functioning desktop or installer! I’m happy to say that Endless OS 3.3 boots from a DVD. The problems basically boiled down to long seek times, which are made worse by data not being arranged in any particular order on the disk. Fixing this had the somewhat unexpected benefit of improving boot performance on fixed disks, too. For the gory details, read on!