​Nitrux Linux Distribution At first redden, this specific Linux appropriation appears to be a greater amount of an analysis than whatever else — to indicate how much the KDE desktop can be changed to take after any semblance of the Elementary OS or MacOS desktops. At its heart, in any case, it's considerably more than that.

Releases: Puppy Linux, Uruk GNU/Linux, deepin GNU/Linux Lightweight Distro Puppy Linux 7.5 “Xenialpup” Released — Download Now If you take a look at our popular list of lightweight Linux distros, you’ll realize that Puppy Linux has found a place near the top. Packaged in small size, this Linux distro is known for its ability to be built using the packages from other distros like Ubuntu and Slackware. To help you revive your outdated machine, the developers of Puppy Linux have shipped the latest release.

Uruk GNU/Linux 2.0 Released and Download Links Uruk GNU/Linux officially reached version 2.0 at Tuesday, 5 December 2017. This article mentions the download links and more info about Uruk.

deepin 15.5 GNU/Linux Download Links, Mirrors, and Torrents deepin GNU/Linux 15.5 released at Thursday, 30 November 2017 with so many new features. Here are the official download links, with some mirrors, and unofficial torrents.