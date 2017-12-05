Security: Wiindows/LockCrypt, Uber Ransom, Windows Botnets and Windows at NSA Causes Leak
Mecklenburg County won’t pay $23,000 ransom to hackers [sic], manager says
In a 2 p.m. news conference at the Government Center, Diorio said third-party security experts believe the attack by a new strain of ransomware called LockCrypt originated from Iran or Ukraine. Forty-eight of about 500 county computer servers were affected.
The Reason Why This 20-year-old Hacker Breached Uber Will Make You Feel Bad For Him
In November, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowashahi revealed that the company’s third-party server was compromised in October 2016 and the details of about 57 million customers were leaked. This information was made public after a report from Bloomberg claimed that Uber made a $100,000 payoff to destroy the hacked data.
Uber paid to keep data breach secret: report
The company then paid the hacker [sic] $100,000 to destroy the information, but did not notify those affected by the breach.
Mastermind of massive botnet caught because of basic mistake
A Belarussian man who is said to be behind many of the biggest botnets has been caught, with investigators tracking him down because he used the ICQ number as a primary contact on both public and private websites.
US cyberweapons have been stolen and there’s nothing we can do [iophk: "Microsoft Windows TCO]
The NSA is not sure how many other pieces of its arsenal have been leaked. “The US is battling a rearguard action with respect to its reputation,” says Tim Stevens at King’s College London.
