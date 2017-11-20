today's howtos
-
How to Find a Specific String or Word in Files and Directories
-
How to Use the Date Command in Linux
-
Deployment Strategies Defined
-
RcppArmadillo 0.8.300.1.0
-
Testssl.sh – Testing TLS/SSL Encryption Anywhere on Any Port
testssl.sh is a free and open source, feature-rich command line tool used for checking TLS/SSL encryption enabled services for supported ciphers, protocols and some cryptographic flaws, on Linux/BSD servers. It can be run on MacOS X and Windows using MSYS2 or Cygwin.
-
Top 15 resources for learning JavaScript
HTML, cascading stylesheets (CSS), and JavaScript have experienced massive growth and evolution over the past two decades, which should come as no surprise given the ever-expanding role of the internet in our lives. JavaScript development has come a long way since the early 1990s and IBM's famous commercial depicting business' early recognition of the internet's significance. That commercial forever changed the role of the web developer. Before the business invasion, web developers were more artistic, but the influence of business and industry changed all of that.
More than 25 years have passed since the first web pages produced with JavaScript were developed, and things have improved immensely. Today, IDEs are well structured to validate your code, and self-contained environments help with testing and debugging web frontend logic. Now, learning JavaScript goes well beyond simply studying the language's syntax.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 506 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Virtualbox Vs. Container
We have been using virtualization for quite some time now and unless you have been living under a rock, Docker containers have also been in the game for well over 4 years. Before we even begin discussing how they are different and unique from each other, let us get a short explanation of each of them.
LinuxAndUbuntu Distro Review Of Nitrux Linux
Nitrux Linux Distribution At first redden, this specific Linux appropriation appears to be a greater amount of an analysis than whatever else — to indicate how much the KDE desktop can be changed to take after any semblance of the Elementary OS or MacOS desktops. At its heart, in any case, it's considerably more than that.
Android Leftovers
Releases: Puppy Linux, Uruk GNU/Linux, deepin GNU/Linux
Recent comments
10 hours 10 min ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
1 week 6 days ago
2 weeks 20 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 18 hours ago
5 weeks 19 hours ago
5 weeks 4 days ago