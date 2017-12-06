Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Why to Keeping Eye on Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)?
Explore Volume Patterns For Some Important Insights – Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT)
Fedora 27 : Testing Swift with Fedora linux .
As you all know, swift is intended as a replacement for C-based languages (C, C++, and Objective-C).
Note: Xcode includes a release of Swift that is supported by Apple.
FAD I18N 2017
FAD I18N 2017 was held in Pune India last month. Fedora I18N members met together and there was very exciting and constructive event.
I talked about IBus 1.6 plans there. I’ve been thinking to implement a new ProcessKeyEvent method to support Korean preedit with X11 applications. Peng Wu now provided a patch of ForwardKeyEvent method instead of the new ProcessKeyEvent method. We will ask the maintainer of ibus-hangul to release the new version to use ForwardKeyEvent.
GNU Guix and GuixSD 0.14.0
Orangutans are some of the most solitary animals critically endangered as human consumption grows; Ban Palm oil Industry.
Orangutans are some of the most solitary animals critically endangered as human consumption grows.Orangutans are currently only found in the rainforest of Borneo and Sumatra where both species are endangered. The orangutans' habitat has decreased and is rapidly being devastated by loggers, palm oil plantations, gold miners, and unnatural forest fires. Watching videos of orangutans over hundreds of times is nerve-wracking, seeing them in distress and in great trauma as babies watch their mothers hacked and killed by poachers. They are using their machete which is so inhumane, as many of these infants die without the help of their mother and some other infants are sold as pets, ending in the hands of their 'owner', maltreated and malnourished, making their situation even worse. This happened because of the humongous demand and consumption of humans. Guilt is creeping on me; while enjoying my food and applying all the cosmetics for vanity it is like slaughtering an innocent and beautiful primate slowly and accurately. I wasn't thinking at all; I'm closely blinded of my needs, having never bothered to think that somewhere out there someone is tormented. I can't let this happen any longer. I must act and make a stand and be the voice of orangutans. I'm calling for everyone to ban and stop buying palm oil products. We must stop deforestation and the palm oil industry, strongly and swiftly before orangutans and all other animals sail into extinction. █
Qt 5.10 and Qt Creator 4.5
Games: Just One Line, GZDoom and More
