Running FreeBSD 12, TrueOS On AMD EPYC
Back in October I did some basic tests of the BSDs on AMD EPYC while now with having more of our extensive Linux testing of AMD EPYC complete, I went back and did a few fresh tests of the BSDs with an AMD EPYC 7601 processor housed within the Tyan Transport SX TN70A-B8026.
Western Digital Gives A Billion Unit Boost To Open Source RISC-V CPU
David Airlie Continues With Holiday Improvements For R600g
Last month Red Hat developer David Airlie landed shader image support and other GL4 extension work for the R600 Gallium3D driver that is used for older, pre-GCN AMD graphics processors. For those still relying upon these aging GPUs, David Airlie is continuing with improvements on R600g this month.
In between hacking on the RADV Vulkan driver, David has continued pushing more improvements to this Gallium3D driver that otherwise doesn't see too much activity these days. In the past few days has been a number of R600 commits to Mesa 17.4-dev Git.
