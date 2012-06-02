Security: Updates, Debian LTS, and OpenSSH
-
Security updates for Thursday
-
[Slackware] Security update for OpenJDK7
IcedTea release manager Andrew Hughes (aka GNU/Andrew) announced the announced a new release for IcedTea. The version 2.6.12 builds OpenJDK 7u161_b01. This release includes the October 2017 security fixes for Java 7. The announcement page contains a list of the security issues that have been fixed with this release. It is recommended that you upgrade your OpenJDK 7 to the latest version. If you have already moved to Java 8 then this article is obviously not relevant for you.
-
My Free Software Activities in November 2017
Welcome to gambaru.de. Here is my monthly report that covers what I have been doing for Debian. If you’re interested in Java, Games and LTS topics, this might be interesting for you.
-
SSH Mastery” 2nd ed tech reviewers wanted
I’d need any comments back by 2 January 2018.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 525 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
Security: Updates, Debian LTS, and OpenSSH
Hardware: EPYC, RISC-V, and More AMD
Programming: C, Simplistic Programming, and Benchmarks
Recent comments
14 hours 9 min ago
2 days 6 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 weeks 2 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 22 hours ago
5 weeks 23 hours ago
5 weeks 4 days ago