Openwashing and More
-
Boundless and Monsanto collaborate for open source GIS
-
Eikos Partners Commercializes User-Adopted, Open Source Javascript Toolkit to Help Sell and Buy Side Firms Build New-Era Technology Skills and Capabilities
-
Microsoft unveils open source tools connecting Kubernetes to Azure
-
Coders Beware: Licensing Issues Abound for Ether Apps [Ed: "When 'free' isn’t free," say lawyers, in what might be little less than FUD about digital currency]
The Ethereum Foundation promises that ethereum "is both open-source software and Free software after the definition of the Free Software Foundation (so-called FLOSS)." In other words, licensees will generally receive broad rights to run, copy, distribute and improve the software.
-
Preparing your organization for a future built on blockchain
In the first part of this review of Blockchain Revolution by Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott, I presented some of the ways the authors suggest blockchain technology will impact organizations. In particular, I examined the open organization principles (transparency, inclusivity, adaptability, collaboration, community) and the reasons we practice them (building a network of people dedicated to a purpose and sharing the same ethical standards, for example).
[...]
Open Networked Enterprises would best suit tasks that are high in complexity but low in repetition. At very low cost, smart contracts enable companies to craft clever, self-enforcing agreements with suppliers and partners. Collections of these agreements will start to resemble working networks, trusted company affiliations, or open organizations. In Blockchain Revolution, the authors mention the work of famous Harvard Professor Michael Porter with regard to this phenomenon. Porter considers these Open Networked Enterprises to have competitive advantages that are difficult to duplicate.
-
GroupLink and SUSE Partner for Academic Progress on Linux
GroupLink® Corporation is pleased to announce a new partnership with SUSE® collaborating on software solutions, support training and materials for academic organizations on Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 578 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
Security: Updates, Debian LTS, and OpenSSH
Hardware: EPYC, RISC-V, and More AMD
Programming: C, Simplistic Programming, and Benchmarks
Recent comments
14 hours 9 min ago
2 days 6 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 weeks 2 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 22 hours ago
5 weeks 23 hours ago
5 weeks 4 days ago