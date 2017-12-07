Many software and operating systems now offer similar services and functions in today’s rapidly advancing IT world. This has made it difficult to determine the “best” OS or software application on the market. Manufacturers are launching readily comparable products forcing organizations to face the reality of being in charge of determining which OS or software application is best suited to their needs. One common operating system for enterprises of any size is Linux. Organizations, for example the New York Stock Exchange, often use one of the Red Hat Linux versions. However, Red Hat Linux comes in different flavors making the task of choosing an operating system seem impossible.