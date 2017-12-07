Language Selection

LLVM 6.0 Release Plans

  • Initial C17 Language Support Lands In LLVM Clang 6.0 SVN

    Back in October is when GCC began prepping C17 support patches for their compiler as a minor update to the C programming language. LLVM's Clang compiler has now landed its initial support for C17.

    C17 is a minor "bug fix version" over the C11 standard. The C17 specification is still being firmed up and following the initial support appearing in GCC, it's now in Clang.

  • LLVM 6.0 Release Planning, Stable Debut Slated For March

    Hans Wennborg as the continuing LLVM release manager has begun drafting plans for the LLVM 6.0 release process.

    Continuing with their usual half-year release cadence, their goal is to ship LLVM 6.0.0 by early March.

