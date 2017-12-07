Games and Graphics Leftovers
-
2D horror 'Corpse Party' is now available for Linux on GOG, some thoughts
GOG have now put up the recently released Linux version of Corpse Party, the 2D horror game from Team GrisGris and XSEED Games.
-
Something for the weekend: The X Franchise on Steam is free for a few days and on sale
If you're stuck for something to do this weekend, you might want to take a look at the X Franchise on Steam, it's quite a good deal.
-
Running OpenCL On The CPU With POCL 1.0, Xeon & EPYC Testing
This week marked the release of the long-awaited POCL 1.0 release candidate. For the uninformed POCL, or the Portable Computing Language, is a portable implementation of OpenCL 1.2~2.0 that can run on CPUs with its LLVM code generation and has also seen back-ends for its OpenCL implementation atop AMD HSA and even NVIDIA CUDA. I've been trying out POCL 1.0-RC1 on various Intel and AMD CPUs.
-
Intel Stages More Graphics DRM Changes For Linux 4.16
Last week Intel submitted their first batch of i915 DRM driver changes to DRM-Next that in turn is slated for Linux 4.16. Today they sent in their second round of feature updates.
This latest batch of material for DRM-Next / Linux 4.16 includes continued work on execlist improvements, better GPU cache invalidation, various code clean-ups, continued stabilization of Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics support, display plane improvements, continued GuC and HuC updates, a hardware workaround for Geminilake performance, more robust GPU reset handling, and a variety of other fixes and code clean-ups/improvements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 512 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
23 hours 24 min ago
2 days 15 hours ago
2 days 20 hours ago
2 weeks 11 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 1 hour ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 5 days ago