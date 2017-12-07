Peppermint 8 Respin Released
Team Peppermint are pleased to announce the latest iteration of our operating system Peppermint 8 Respin which still comes in 32bit and 64bit versions with the 64bit version having full UEFI and Secureboot support. Whilst a respin is generally a minor release intended as an ISO update, the Peppermint 8 Respin does contain some significant changes.
Also: “Fast And Light” Peppermint 8 Respin Released — Download This Linux Distro Here
