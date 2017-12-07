Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security: AMD and Intel 'Back Doors', Quantum Computing and SELinux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 8th of December 2017 09:14:06 AM Filed under
Security
»

More in Tux Machines

Peppermint 8 Respin Released

Team Peppermint are pleased to announce the latest iteration of our operating system Peppermint 8 Respin which still comes in 32bit and 64bit versions with the 64bit version having full UEFI and Secureboot support. Whilst a respin is generally a minor release intended as an ISO update, the Peppermint 8 Respin does contain some significant changes. Read more Also: “Fast And Light” Peppermint 8 Respin Released — Download This Linux Distro Here

Servers: US Army, Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and Kata

  • Army Tapping Open-Source, Cloud as Big Data Platform
    The Army is forging ahead with deployment of its Big Data Platform (BDP), a move that underscores the Department of Defense’s (DoD) plans for using open-source software, commercial technologies, and cloud services to get a grip on the data it collects from a wide range of sources. The Army recently announced its intention to award Enlighten IT Consulting a sole-source contract to implement the BDP, which officially became a program of record a year ago. Enlighten, which already had worked on the platform, is also working on the Defense Information System Agency’s (DISA) overarching Big Data Platform, most recently under a $40 million contract to continue development.
  • Kubernetes Ecosystem Grows as Cloud Native Computing Foundation Expands
    The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) was first launched by the Linux Foundation in July 2015, with a single project at the time: Kubernetes. At the CloudNativeCon/Kubecon North America Event in Austin, Texas, there are now 14 projects and an expanding membership base. The pace of growth for the CNCF has not been uniform, though, with much of the growth happening over the course of 2017, as Kubernetes and demand for cloud-native technologies has grown.
  • Kata Containers Project launches to secure container infrastructure
    At KubeCon in Austin, Texas, the OpenStack Foundation announced a new-open source project, Kata Containers. This new container project unites Intel Clear Containers with Hyper's runV. The aim? To unite the security advantages of virtual machines (VMs) with the speed and manageability of container technologies. It does this by provides container isolation and security without the overhead of running them in a Virtual Machine (VM). Usually. Containers are run in VMs for security, but that removes some of the advantages of using containers with their small resources footprint. The purpose of runV was to make VMs run like containers. In Kata, this approach is combined with Intel's Clear Containers, which uses Intel built-in chip Virtual Technology (VT), to launch containers in lightweight virtual machines (VMs). With Kata, those containers are launched in runV.

Games and Graphics Leftovers

  • 2D horror 'Corpse Party' is now available for Linux on GOG, some thoughts
    GOG have now put up the recently released Linux version of Corpse Party, the 2D horror game from Team GrisGris and XSEED Games.
  • Something for the weekend: The X Franchise on Steam is free for a few days and on sale
    If you're stuck for something to do this weekend, you might want to take a look at the X Franchise on Steam, it's quite a good deal.
  • Running OpenCL On The CPU With POCL 1.0, Xeon & EPYC Testing
    This week marked the release of the long-awaited POCL 1.0 release candidate. For the uninformed POCL, or the Portable Computing Language, is a portable implementation of OpenCL 1.2~2.0 that can run on CPUs with its LLVM code generation and has also seen back-ends for its OpenCL implementation atop AMD HSA and even NVIDIA CUDA. I've been trying out POCL 1.0-RC1 on various Intel and AMD CPUs.
  • Intel Stages More Graphics DRM Changes For Linux 4.16
    Last week Intel submitted their first batch of i915 DRM driver changes to DRM-Next that in turn is slated for Linux 4.16. Today they sent in their second round of feature updates. This latest batch of material for DRM-Next / Linux 4.16 includes continued work on execlist improvements, better GPU cache invalidation, various code clean-ups, continued stabilization of Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics support, display plane improvements, continued GuC and HuC updates, a hardware workaround for Geminilake performance, more robust GPU reset handling, and a variety of other fixes and code clean-ups/improvements.

LLVM 6.0 Release Plans

  • Initial C17 Language Support Lands In LLVM Clang 6.0 SVN
    Back in October is when GCC began prepping C17 support patches for their compiler as a minor update to the C programming language. LLVM's Clang compiler has now landed its initial support for C17. C17 is a minor "bug fix version" over the C11 standard. The C17 specification is still being firmed up and following the initial support appearing in GCC, it's now in Clang.
  • LLVM 6.0 Release Planning, Stable Debut Slated For March
    Hans Wennborg as the continuing LLVM release manager has begun drafting plans for the LLVM 6.0 release process. Continuing with their usual half-year release cadence, their goal is to ship LLVM 6.0.0 by early March.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6