Security: AMD and Intel 'Back Doors', Quantum Computing and SELinux
-
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
With the latest AGESA update for Ryzen-based systems, AMD is reportedly allowing the Platform Security Processor (PSP) to be disabled. The AMD PSP akin to Intel's Management Engine.
This built-in AMD Secure Processor has been criticized by some as another possible attack vector, closed-source software running on the system and locking it down, etc. PSP makes use of ARM TrustZone.
-
Hackers Turn On “GOD MODE” To Hack Intel ME Chip Like A Boss #BlackHatEurope
As promised earlier, the researchers from the Russian security firm Positive Technologies have revealed how they managed to hack Intel’s Management Engine chip, running the MINIX OS, which has become famous overnight.
-
Quantum Computing Is the Next Big Security Risk
The 20th century gave birth to the Nuclear Age as the power of the atom was harnessed and unleashed. Today, we are on the cusp of an equally momentous and irrevocable breakthrough: the advent of computers that draw their computational capability from quantum mechanics.
-
Fedora 27 : firefox and selinux intro .
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 493 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Peppermint 8 Respin Released
Team Peppermint are pleased to announce the latest iteration of our operating system Peppermint 8 Respin which still comes in 32bit and 64bit versions with the 64bit version having full UEFI and Secureboot support. Whilst a respin is generally a minor release intended as an ISO update, the Peppermint 8 Respin does contain some significant changes. Also: “Fast And Light” Peppermint 8 Respin Released — Download This Linux Distro Here
Servers: US Army, Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and Kata
Games and Graphics Leftovers
LLVM 6.0 Release Plans
Recent comments
1 day 3 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 23 hours ago
2 weeks 15 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 5 hours ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 5 days ago