Another month passed, just like that. I spent last week holed up with some KDE people in the hills, watching the snow come down. While they did impressive things to the KDE codebase, I hacked on Calamares. Since my last post on the topic, I’ve been running a roughly every-other-week release schedule for the Calamares 3.1-stable branch. We’ve just reached 3.1.10. The reason for these stable releases is small bugfixes, minor polishing, and occasional non-interfering features.

Each release is announced on the Calamares site, and can be found on the Calamares GitHub page.

Calamares isn’t a KDE project, and aims to support whatever Linux distro wants to use it, and to configure the stuff that is needed for that distro. But when feature requests show up for KDE integration, there’s no special reason for me to reject them — as long as things can remain modular, the SKIP_MODULES mechanism in Calamares can avoid unwanted KDE Frameworks dependencies.