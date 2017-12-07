Software: Camicri Cube, Calamares, Liferea, Deepin Picker
-
Camicri Cube – Installing Packages On Offline Ubuntu Systems
We already have given a workaround to Install Softwares offline in Ubuntu. As far as I tested, it was one of the easiest way for installing packages on offline Ubuntu systems. However, there is a limitation in that method. You can only download and install the software for the same Ubuntu version. In other words, If you download a package in Ubuntu 14.04, and try to install it on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, It will not work. So, the online and offline should be the same version and architecture. Also, that method is meant for the systems that have slow Internet connection. Your offline system still need Internet connection to install Synaptic package manager if it not installed already. So that is not a viable solution to install packages on an offline system. Don’t be disappointed! There is an another way to install packages in an offline Ubuntu system. Meet Camicri Cube, a portable package manager to download applications on any internet connected computers (Ubuntu Linux or Windows), and install them back on your offline computer. Sounds great? Yes!
-
More Calamares Releases
Another month passed, just like that. I spent last week holed up with some KDE people in the hills, watching the snow come down. While they did impressive things to the KDE codebase, I hacked on Calamares. Since my last post on the topic, I’ve been running a roughly every-other-week release schedule for the Calamares 3.1-stable branch. We’ve just reached 3.1.10. The reason for these stable releases is small bugfixes, minor polishing, and occasional non-interfering features.
Each release is announced on the Calamares site, and can be found on the Calamares GitHub page.
Calamares isn’t a KDE project, and aims to support whatever Linux distro wants to use it, and to configure the stuff that is needed for that distro. But when feature requests show up for KDE integration, there’s no special reason for me to reject them — as long as things can remain modular, the SKIP_MODULES mechanism in Calamares can avoid unwanted KDE Frameworks dependencies.
-
Is Liferea Feed Reader Still the Best RSS App on Ubuntu?
The feed reader, which has been around since 2003, regularly features in lists of the best open-source feed reader apps for Linux.
In fact, Liferea is often the recommended choice for anyone looking to read RSS feeds on the Linux desktop. It’s reliable, highly configurable, and “just works”. It also wide support for different feed formats (including RSS, Atom and OMPL).
As Liferea recently picked up its first major update in a year I decided it was time to check in on the app to see if, in an era of visually-rich online feed reader services like Feedly and NewsBlur, Liferea can still compete.
-
Deepin Picker – A Color Picker App for Deepin Users (Designers)
The idea of a color picker might be foreign (and maybe unuseful ) to some people but this post is for designers and developers who are on the Linux platform since they are the ones who usually need to differentiate colors by using Hex codes, CMYK, or RGB values.
As Deepin OS users probably already know, they need not search far and wide for such a utility because the Deepin Tech has got them covered.
Deepin Picker is an open-source fast screen color picking tool developed by Deepin Technology for Deepin OS. With it, you can hover and click to pick color codes in the form of RGB, RGBA, CMYK, HEX, and HSV which are automatically saved to your clipboard.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 503 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Fedora 27 Gnome - Downhill and down
Fedora 27 is another in a long string of passionless, apathetic, badly stitched autumn releases that just make the Linux desktop look ever sadder and less relevant than ever before. Tons of hardware problems, crashes, bleak and useless UI, fonts and color problems, broken Samba. On the upside, media and smartphone support is good, performance is reasonable for an ancient box, and Nvidia drivers setup was elegant. But remember, this is 2017. You need tons of extra, unofficial software just to make the desktop usable, there are so many inconsistencies it drives me mad, and if you just compare across the board, there's literally NOTHING in common with any which distro. For me, Fedora 24/25 was the highlight of this system, a brief glimmer of hope. If you feel the need, go ahead, but I'd say skip, wait, cry. Grade 2/10. On to the next tribulation.
Open source baseboard extends Linux-ready MAX 10 FPGA module
Aries launched a $33 “SpiderBase” carrier with a large prototyping area for its recent “MX10” COM, which can run NIOS II softcore Linux on a MAX 10 FPGA. In March, when we reported on the i.MX6 UL based M6UL computer-on-module from Aries Embedded, we also briefly noted that an MX10 computer-on-module was on the way. Since then, Aries has shipped the MX10, and has now launched SpiderBase (AKA Spiderboard Baseboard) for the module.
Mesa 17.3
Recent comments
1 day 14 hours ago
3 days 6 hours ago
3 days 10 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 16 hours ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 5 days ago