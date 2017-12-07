Today in Techrights
- The European Union Now Repeats Paid Propaganda From the EPO (Regarding the Unitary Patent)
- European Media Covers the Latest EPO Scandal and the EPO’s Refusal to Obey Orders of a Court
- Antonius Tangena From the European Patent Institute (EPI) ‘Aids’ Željko Topić’s Appointment at the European Patent Office (EPO)
- SUEPO Announces Protest, EPO Distracts From the Scandal, and Readers Spill the Beans
- EPO Scandal Spills Over to Irish Media, So It’s Time for the Backstory
- Battistelli’s EPO is Once Again Caught in Very Gross Violation of the European Patent Convention (EPC)
- Less Than 24 Hours Later the EPO Already Refuses to Obey Court Orders From ILO (Updated)
- ILO Said Give the Judge His Job Back, But Christoph Ernst’s Administrative Council Will Likely Let Him Go (Unemployed)
- Watchtroll, AIPPI, Bristows and Others Keep Pushing Software Patents Agenda (in Spite of the Ban)
- Meanwhile in Eponia, Tyrant Battistelli Must be Seeking Advice on How to Refuse to Obey Court’s Orders (Again)
- Battistelli’s ‘Mole’ Lucy Neville-Rolfe is Still Trying to Push Unitary Patent (UPC) Through in the United Kingdom
- Links 7/12/2017: Qt 5.10, ReactOS 0.4.7, Guix and GuixSD 0.14.0
Games: HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea, Steam and More
Wine 3.0 RC1
Today in Techrights
X.Org Server Patches Updated For Non-Desktop & Leases To Better VR HMD Support
Keith Packard has sent out his latest X.Org Server side patches for the improvements he's been working on the past year for improving the SteamVR / VR HMD support on the Linux desktop. Keith sent out the latest patches for adding RandR 1.6 leases support. These have been re-based against the latest X.Org Server Git code and while there was initial DRM leasing in Linux 4.15, Keith says these patches only work against drm-next, which would mean Linux 4.16. These patches do go through and wire up the leasing support with the xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver.
