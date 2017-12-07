Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Today in Techrights

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 8th of December 2017 11:09:53 PM Filed under
News
»

More in Tux Machines

Games: HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea, Steam and More

Wine 3.0 RC1

  • Wine 3.0-rc1 Released
    The Wine development release 3.0-rc1 is now available. This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 3.0. It marks the beginning of the code freeze period. There have been many last minute changes, so please give this release a good testing to help us make 3.0 as good as possible.
  • Wine 3.0 Just Around the Corner with Direct3D 11 Support for AMD and Intel GPUs
    The highly anticipated Wine 3.0 open-source compatibility layer for installing and running Windows apps and games on Linux and UNIX-like operating systems just got its first Release Candidate today. The Wine developers met at the end of October in Poland for the WineConf2017 annual Wine Conference to talk about the next major release, Wine 3.0, and it's awesome new features like Direct3D 11 and Android support, and promised to release Wine 3.0 to the world by the end of the year.
  • Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
    Just as planned, the first release candidate for Wine 3.0 and it also marks the project's code/feature freeze. A big change with Wine 3.0-RC1 is that Direct3D 11.0 is now enabled by default on AMD and Intel graphics processors! The D3D11 support in Wine still isn't completely baked, but it's working for several Direct3D 11 games like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Prey 2017, Crysis 2 and Witcher 3 to now enjoy under Linux.
  • The first release candidate for Wine 3.0 is now available for testing, fixes for The Witcher 3 included
    This marks the start of the code freeze period, where no new features go in, so it's mainly bug fixing until the stable 3.0 that's due in January.

Today in Techrights

X.Org Server Patches Updated For Non-Desktop & Leases To Better VR HMD Support

Keith Packard has sent out his latest X.Org Server side patches for the improvements he's been working on the past year for improving the SteamVR / VR HMD support on the Linux desktop. Keith sent out the latest patches for adding RandR 1.6 leases support. These have been re-based against the latest X.Org Server Git code and while there was initial DRM leasing in Linux 4.15, Keith says these patches only work against drm-next, which would mean Linux 4.16. These patches do go through and wire up the leasing support with the xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6