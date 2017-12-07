Wine 3.0 RC1
-
Wine 3.0-rc1 Released
The Wine development release 3.0-rc1 is now available.
This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 3.0. It marks the beginning of the code freeze period. There have been many last minute changes, so please give this release a good testing to help us make 3.0 as good as possible.
-
Wine 3.0 Just Around the Corner with Direct3D 11 Support for AMD and Intel GPUs
The highly anticipated Wine 3.0 open-source compatibility layer for installing and running Windows apps and games on Linux and UNIX-like operating systems just got its first Release Candidate today.
The Wine developers met at the end of October in Poland for the WineConf2017 annual Wine Conference to talk about the next major release, Wine 3.0, and it's awesome new features like Direct3D 11 and Android support, and promised to release Wine 3.0 to the world by the end of the year.
-
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Just as planned, the first release candidate for Wine 3.0 and it also marks the project's code/feature freeze.
A big change with Wine 3.0-RC1 is that Direct3D 11.0 is now enabled by default on AMD and Intel graphics processors! The D3D11 support in Wine still isn't completely baked, but it's working for several Direct3D 11 games like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Prey 2017, Crysis 2 and Witcher 3 to now enjoy under Linux.
-
The first release candidate for Wine 3.0 is now available for testing, fixes for The Witcher 3 included
This marks the start of the code freeze period, where no new features go in, so it's mainly bug fixing until the stable 3.0 that's due in January.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 464 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea, Steam and More
Wine 3.0 RC1
Today in Techrights
X.Org Server Patches Updated For Non-Desktop & Leases To Better VR HMD Support
Keith Packard has sent out his latest X.Org Server side patches for the improvements he's been working on the past year for improving the SteamVR / VR HMD support on the Linux desktop. Keith sent out the latest patches for adding RandR 1.6 leases support. These have been re-based against the latest X.Org Server Git code and while there was initial DRM leasing in Linux 4.15, Keith says these patches only work against drm-next, which would mean Linux 4.16. These patches do go through and wire up the leasing support with the xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver.
Recent comments
1 day 17 hours ago
3 days 9 hours ago
3 days 13 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 19 hours ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago