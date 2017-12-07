Games: HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea, Steam and More
Open-world single-player RTS ‘HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea’ is now on Linux, some thoughts
Like your strategy games and tower defence? HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea [Steam, Official Site] is a rather colourful strategy game that’s now on Linux.
Steam now lets developers know how many users want their game on Mac and Linux
There’s now a way for Steam users to signal their interest in a game being available for their preferred platform.
Valve has made a change to the developer side of Steam that gives developers a breakdown of the different platforms people choose when adding a game to their wishlist.
Physics based building game 'Besiege' adds multiplayer and a level editor
In the Valley of Gods announced from Firewatch developer Campo Santo, confirmed to Linux
They're continuing to develop games as an indie studio, so they will be self-publishing. I'm happy they're able to continue to remain indie, because Firewatch really was quite an amazing experience. If you haven't tried it and you love a good story, do check it out! Anyway, back to In the Valley of Gods…
It's another first-person adventure game, this time it's set in Egypt in the 1920s. You play as an explorer and filmmaker as you and your partner are attempting to make a seemingly-impossible discovery and an incredible film. That's a very interesting synopsis, so hopefully it's just as interesting as it sounds.
Survival game 'The Long Dark' just got a major update, prepare to face the Moose
4X strategy game 'Pandora: First Contact - Gold Edition' now available for Linux on GOG, also on sale
Pandora: First Contact - Gold Edition, the science fiction 4X turn-based strategy game from Proxy Studios can now be found for Linux gamers on GOG.
Steampunk strategy game 'They Are Billions' should hopefully release for Linux too
They Are Billions [Steam, Official Site] is a steampunk strategy game set on a post-apocalyptic planet and the developer seems keen on doing a Linux version.
The game is due out in Early Access this month, with a full release expected next year. It's from a developer who already has a Linux version available for a previous game too.
Wine 3.0 RC1
Today in Techrights
X.Org Server Patches Updated For Non-Desktop & Leases To Better VR HMD Support
Keith Packard has sent out his latest X.Org Server side patches for the improvements he's been working on the past year for improving the SteamVR / VR HMD support on the Linux desktop. Keith sent out the latest patches for adding RandR 1.6 leases support. These have been re-based against the latest X.Org Server Git code and while there was initial DRM leasing in Linux 4.15, Keith says these patches only work against drm-next, which would mean Linux 4.16. These patches do go through and wire up the leasing support with the xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver.
