Ubuntu: Server, Security, Python, and Linux Mint 18.3

Friday 8th of December 2017
Ubuntu
  • Adapting to tech’s cloud-native shift with Kubernetes, Ubuntu

    The growing trend toward cloud-native programming is fundamentally changing the way applications are developed, integrating and automating pieces previously separated and delayed by disjointed manual processes. Adopting strategies to take advantage of more efficient development opportunities has become mission-critical for competitive businesses, but making the transition rapidly can open organizations to risk — or at the very least disorganized operations and cultural inconsistencies.

  • Canonical Outs New Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

    Canonical released new Linux kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu operating systems addressing a total of nine vulnerabilities discovered by various researchers.

    The newly patched Linux kernel vulnerabilities affect Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr), and Ubuntu 12.04 (Precise Pangolin) ESM (Extended Security Maintenance), as well as all of their official derivatives, including Kubuntu, Lubuntu, etc.

  • Security Team Weekly Summary: December 7, 2017
  • Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2

    There's a little more than two years left until Python 2 will be officially discontinued by upstream and Ubuntu is preparing accordingly for this end of life.

    With the recent Ubuntu 17.10 release was the first time they were able to ship Ubuntu Linux without Python 2 pre-installed. The next step in Ubuntu phasing out Python 2 support is by demoting it from the "main" archive to the broader "universe" archive. Then a few years out, Python 2 will be dropped completely.

  • Linux Mint 18.3 Sylvia Download Links, Mirrors, and Torrents

    Linux Mint 18.3 has been released at Wednesday, 27 November 2017 with codename "Sylvia". Version 18.3 is an LTS release based on Ubuntu 16.04, and, a continuation towards the versions 18, 18.1, and 18.2. This article mentions the download links, mirrors, and torrents for Mint 18.3 Cinnamon and MATE editions, for both 32bit and 64bit types.

Games: HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea, Steam and More

Wine 3.0 RC1

  • Wine 3.0-rc1 Released
    The Wine development release 3.0-rc1 is now available. This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 3.0. It marks the beginning of the code freeze period. There have been many last minute changes, so please give this release a good testing to help us make 3.0 as good as possible.
  • Wine 3.0 Just Around the Corner with Direct3D 11 Support for AMD and Intel GPUs
    The highly anticipated Wine 3.0 open-source compatibility layer for installing and running Windows apps and games on Linux and UNIX-like operating systems just got its first Release Candidate today. The Wine developers met at the end of October in Poland for the WineConf2017 annual Wine Conference to talk about the next major release, Wine 3.0, and it's awesome new features like Direct3D 11 and Android support, and promised to release Wine 3.0 to the world by the end of the year.
  • Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
    Just as planned, the first release candidate for Wine 3.0 and it also marks the project's code/feature freeze. A big change with Wine 3.0-RC1 is that Direct3D 11.0 is now enabled by default on AMD and Intel graphics processors! The D3D11 support in Wine still isn't completely baked, but it's working for several Direct3D 11 games like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Prey 2017, Crysis 2 and Witcher 3 to now enjoy under Linux.
  • The first release candidate for Wine 3.0 is now available for testing, fixes for The Witcher 3 included
    This marks the start of the code freeze period, where no new features go in, so it's mainly bug fixing until the stable 3.0 that's due in January.

Today in Techrights

X.Org Server Patches Updated For Non-Desktop & Leases To Better VR HMD Support

Keith Packard has sent out his latest X.Org Server side patches for the improvements he's been working on the past year for improving the SteamVR / VR HMD support on the Linux desktop. Keith sent out the latest patches for adding RandR 1.6 leases support. These have been re-based against the latest X.Org Server Git code and while there was initial DRM leasing in Linux 4.15, Keith says these patches only work against drm-next, which would mean Linux 4.16. These patches do go through and wire up the leasing support with the xf86-video-modesetting DDX driver. Read more

