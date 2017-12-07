Amazon aims an AWS-savvy version of FreeRTOS at IoT gizmos
Amazon is known for its semi-proprietary versions of Android and Linux that have appeared on a variety of mobile and consumer electronics devices from the Amazon Fire TV Stick to the Amazon Echo. Yet, for its foray into the generally MCU-based RTOS world, Amazon has gone completely open source.
Open source OSes like Linux and FreeRTOS continue to grow as proprietary platforms decline, according to AspenCore’s 2017 survey of embedded developers. The survey found “Embedded Linux” and FreeRTOS to be in first and second place, at 22 and 20 percent for “current use,” but with their order projected to reverse over the next 12 months to 27 and 28 percent, potentially moving FreeRTOS to the top of the heap.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 172 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fedora council elections canceled
The Fedora Project's currently underway elections for the Fedora Council, FESCo, and the Mindshare committee have been canceled due to some glitches in making the interview material available. The project plans to get its act together and retry the elections in early January.
Debian 10-Based Distro DebEX KDE Plasma Now Uses Latest Calamares Installer
GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released a new build of his Debian-based DebEX KDE Plasma distribution that updates the graphical installer to latest Calamares universal installer framework release. Coming one and a half months after the previous build, DebEX KDE Build 171203 incorporates all the latest package updates from the upstream Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" (Debian Testing) and Debian Sid (Debian Unstable) repositories, and updates the KDE components to KDE Development Platform 4.16.0 LTS and KDE Plasma 5:37 as default desktop environment. It also ships with the Linux 4.13.4 kernel compiled by the developer with extra hardware support, but the biggest change, however, is the replacement of the Refracta Installer with the recently released Calamares 3.1.9 universal installer framework for GNU/Linux distributions, which lets users choose their preferred language when the installation starts.
Games: HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea, Steam and More
Wine 3.0 RC1
Recent comments
1 day 20 hours ago
3 days 12 hours ago
3 days 16 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 22 hours ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago