Android
Fedora council elections canceled

The Fedora Project's currently underway elections for the Fedora Council, FESCo, and the Mindshare committee have been canceled due to some glitches in making the interview material available. The project plans to get its act together and retry the elections in early January. Read more

Debian 10-Based Distro DebEX KDE Plasma Now Uses Latest Calamares Installer

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released a new build of his Debian-based DebEX KDE Plasma distribution that updates the graphical installer to latest Calamares universal installer framework release. Coming one and a half months after the previous build, DebEX KDE Build 171203 incorporates all the latest package updates from the upstream Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" (Debian Testing) and Debian Sid (Debian Unstable) repositories, and updates the KDE components to KDE Development Platform 4.16.0 LTS and KDE Plasma 5:37 as default desktop environment. It also ships with the Linux 4.13.4 kernel compiled by the developer with extra hardware support, but the biggest change, however, is the replacement of the Refracta Installer with the recently released Calamares 3.1.9 universal installer framework for GNU/Linux distributions, which lets users choose their preferred language when the installation starts. Read more

Games: HYPERNOVA: Escape from Hadea, Steam and More

Wine 3.0 RC1

  • Wine 3.0-rc1 Released
    The Wine development release 3.0-rc1 is now available. This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 3.0. It marks the beginning of the code freeze period. There have been many last minute changes, so please give this release a good testing to help us make 3.0 as good as possible.
  • Wine 3.0 Just Around the Corner with Direct3D 11 Support for AMD and Intel GPUs
    The highly anticipated Wine 3.0 open-source compatibility layer for installing and running Windows apps and games on Linux and UNIX-like operating systems just got its first Release Candidate today. The Wine developers met at the end of October in Poland for the WineConf2017 annual Wine Conference to talk about the next major release, Wine 3.0, and it's awesome new features like Direct3D 11 and Android support, and promised to release Wine 3.0 to the world by the end of the year.
  • Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
    Just as planned, the first release candidate for Wine 3.0 and it also marks the project's code/feature freeze. A big change with Wine 3.0-RC1 is that Direct3D 11.0 is now enabled by default on AMD and Intel graphics processors! The D3D11 support in Wine still isn't completely baked, but it's working for several Direct3D 11 games like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Prey 2017, Crysis 2 and Witcher 3 to now enjoy under Linux.
  • The first release candidate for Wine 3.0 is now available for testing, fixes for The Witcher 3 included
    This marks the start of the code freeze period, where no new features go in, so it's mainly bug fixing until the stable 3.0 that's due in January.

