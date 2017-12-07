Wine 3.0 RC1 Wine 3.0-rc1 Released The Wine development release 3.0-rc1 is now available. This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 3.0. It marks the beginning of the code freeze period. There have been many last minute changes, so please give this release a good testing to help us make 3.0 as good as possible.

Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs Just as planned, the first release candidate for Wine 3.0 and it also marks the project's code/feature freeze. A big change with Wine 3.0-RC1 is that Direct3D 11.0 is now enabled by default on AMD and Intel graphics processors! The D3D11 support in Wine still isn't completely baked, but it's working for several Direct3D 11 games like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Prey 2017, Crysis 2 and Witcher 3 to now enjoy under Linux.

