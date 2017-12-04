Devices: Raspberry Pi Alternatives and New Boards
Raspberry Pi alternatives: 10 single-board computers for IT pros
New Product in stock MOD-WIFI-AR9271 libre drivers and firmware WiFi dongle
AR9721 chipset is the only one on the market with completely open source linux drivers and firmware, this make it WiFi chipset of choice for people who respect their freedom.
Latest LattePanda SBC runs Linux or Win 10 on Kaby Lake or Gemini Lake
Android Leftovers
Amazon aims an AWS-savvy version of FreeRTOS at IoT gizmos
Amazon is known for its semi-proprietary versions of Android and Linux that have appeared on a variety of mobile and consumer electronics devices from the Amazon Fire TV Stick to the Amazon Echo. Yet, for its foray into the generally MCU-based RTOS world, Amazon has gone completely open source. Open source OSes like Linux and FreeRTOS continue to grow as proprietary platforms decline, according to AspenCore’s 2017 survey of embedded developers. The survey found “Embedded Linux” and FreeRTOS to be in first and second place, at 22 and 20 percent for “current use,” but with their order projected to reverse over the next 12 months to 27 and 28 percent, potentially moving FreeRTOS to the top of the heap.
Ubuntu: Server, Security, Python, and Linux Mint 18.3
Fedora council elections canceled
The Fedora Project's currently underway elections for the Fedora Council, FESCo, and the Mindshare committee have been canceled due to some glitches in making the interview material available. The project plans to get its act together and retry the elections in early January.
