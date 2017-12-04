Debian 9.3 and Debian 8.10 released
-
Updated Debian 9: 9.3 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the third update of its stable distribution Debian 9 (codename "stretch"). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.
Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "stretch" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.
-
Updated Debian 8: 8.10 released
The Debian project is pleased to announce the tenth update of its oldstable distribution Debian 8 (codename "jessie"). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.
Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 8 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "jessie" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.
-
Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 "Stretch" and 8.10 "Jessie" Have Been Officially Announced
The Debian Project announced this morning the general availability of the Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 and Debian GNU/Linux 8.10 point releases of the Stretch and Jessie series.
While Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 is the third maintenance update to the Stretch series, the latest stable release of the operating system, Debian GNU/Linux 8.10 represents the tenth point release of the Jessie branch, which is the oldstable distribution of Debian since the release of Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch." Both include the latest security updates published through the official repositories.
-
