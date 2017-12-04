Free Software Foundation Fun For Xmas
If you're looking for festive presents for programmers, the Free Software Foundation has some options that combine open software street cred with supporting open source and the GNU philosophy.
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) is a not for profit organization founded in the mid 80s to support the free software movement. Its founder was Richard Stallman, who also launched the GNU Project in the 80s to create an operating system like UNIX but entirely free. The FSF initially used its funds to pay developers to write free software for the GNU project, and once that was achieved, funds have been used to support the free software movement legally and structurally.
Most of the choices in the FSF shop do come down to items with the word GNU on them - I was hoping for some furry GNU hats or slippers, but sadly (or perhaps fortunately) this wasn't a choice.
