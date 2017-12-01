Microsoft EEE and Holes
Microsoft releases ProcDump tool for Linux
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
or those bound to using Microsoft Windows but needing to access EXT4/Btrfs/XFS partitions, the commercial Linux File Systems for Windows eases the headache of using Windows.
Microsoft Pushes Emergency Patch For ‘Critical’ Malware Protection Engine Flaw
GCHQ figured out how to hack PCs running Windows 10 after finding critical Microsoft bugs
Two critical Windows vulnerabilities discovered by Britain's spy agency GCHQ's cyber arm – the NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre) – could have allowed cybercriminals to hack PCs running Windows 10. The bugs were reportedly discovered by the NCSC during a probe into Microsoft's antivirus.
