Compiler/Development News LLVM 5.0.1 Expected For Release Next Week While the LLVM 5.0.1 bug-fix release was originally expected last month, after going through three release candidates the stable version is now expected to arrive next week. Tom Stellard of Red Hat announced on Thursday that 5.0.1-rc3 has been tagged. He expects this to be the final release candidate and to then officially declare v5.0.1 next week.

DTrace & ZFS Being Updated On NetBSD, Moving Away From Old OpenSolaris Code The NetBSD operating system has been working on updating their DTrace and ZFS implementations. Chuck Silvers with the NetBSD project has been working on updating their DTrace and ZFS code. Up to now NetBSD has been relying upon outdated ZFS/DTrace code that originated from the OpenSolaris code-base. As many of you know, OpenSolaris hasn't been a thing now for many years since Oracle acquired Sun Microsystems.

Intel Continues Tuning Glibc's Performance: More FMA'ing Intel continues contributing performance optimizations to the GNU C Library (glibc) for allowing various functions to make use of modern processor instruction set extensions. Glibc this year has seen FMA optimizations, its per-thread cache enabled, AVX optimizations, and other performance work contributed in large part by Intel engineers. Glibc isn't gaining weight this holiday season but is continuing to be optimized for speed.

WordPress 4.9.1 WordPress hit with keylogger, 5,400 sites infected

WORDPRESS 4.9.1 After a much longer than expected break due to moving and the resulting lack of Internet, plus WordPress releasing a package with a non-free file, the Debian package for WordPress 4.9.1 has been uploaded! WordPress 4.9 has a number of improvements, especially around the customiser components so that looked pretty slick. The editor for the customiser now has a series of linters what will warn if you write something bad, which is a very good thing! Unfortunately the Javascript linter is jshint which uses a non-free license which that team is attempting to fix. I have also reported the problem to WordPress upstream to have a look at.