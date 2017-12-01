Ubuntu: Mir and Ubuntu Podcast
-
This Week in Mir (8th Dec, 2017) - Mir 0.29.0 release candidate
Last week, to celebrate getting mirscreencast working, I posted a video of Mir running on Fedora and promised a release once the fixes had landed. The fixes have landed and we have started the 0.29.0 release process (more details below).
-
Mir 0.29 Being Prepped For Release As Canonical Pushes On With Mir-Wayland
While a few months ago we could have written off Mir as a dead project following the Unity 8 abandonment, Canonical is continuing to push it along in its new route of Wayland support.
Since one week ago when landing Mir in Fedora, Canonical developers have remained busy in advancing Mir. One of their latest achievements is getting MirScreencast support working. With this screen-casting functionality in place, they are preparing to tag their next release: v0.29.
-
Ubuntu Podcast S10E40 – Clammy Eminent Spot
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 542 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu: Mir and Ubuntu Podcast
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Compiler/Development News
WordPress 4.9.1
Recent comments
2 days 12 hours ago
4 days 4 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 6 days ago