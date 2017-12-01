today's howtos
Playing with Date & Time in RHEL/CentOS
How to configure MTU for the Docker network
Search Amazon Products From Command line
Scan Your System For Vulnerabilities With Lynis
Monitor Linux CPU temperature, frequency, power in a graphical way
S-tui is a free and open source terminal UI for monitoring your computer. s-tui allows to monitor CPU temperature, frequency, power and utilization in a graphical way from the terminal.
Control Your Cursor With Your Webcam – For The Record
Control Your cursor With Your Webcam using eViacam. It’s easy and in this episode I’ll show how I can control my mouse cursor with the power of my mind; er, I meant head. Using an application called eViacam, you can make the Linux desktop accessible even if you’re unable to use your arms or hands.
