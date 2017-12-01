Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 9th of December 2017 09:27:21 PM

Filed under

Elisa is a music player designed to be simple and nice to use.

Elisa allows to browse music by album, artist or all tracks. The music is indexed using either a private indexer or an indexer using Baloo. The private one can be configured to scan music on chosen paths. The Baloo one is much faster because Baloo is providing all needed data from its own database. You can build and play your own playlist.