Security: OpenSSL, Windows, Gun Safe and Debian
Update your OpenSSL on FreeBSD 10.x/11.x to fix vulnerabilities
FreeBSD includes software from the OpenSSL Project for the Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols. OpenSSL has multiple vulnerabilities on a FreeBSD. Currently, no workaround is available. You need to update OpenSSL on FreeBSD version 10.x and 11.x.
GCHQ arm reports critical bugs in Windows 10 to Microsoft instead of exploiting them [Ed: Nonsense. Based on Snowden lsaks, they also pile up zero-days, with help from Microsoft, for back door access]
Top-selling handgun safe can be remotely opened in seconds—no PIN needed
One of Amazon's top-selling electronic gun safes contains a critical vulnerability that allows it to be opened by virtually anyone, even when they don't know the password.
Debian 9.3 Released With Bug Fixes, Security Updates
Debian 9.3 is the latest update to "Stretch" to provide various bug fixes and security updates while Debian 8.10 was also released today as the newest version of their older "Jessie" release.
Updated version of Debian Linux 8/9 has been released
NVIDIA 387.34 vs. Linux 4.15 + Mesa 17.4-dev Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan Performance
Tested on the Radeon side was the very latest Linux 4.15 Git code as of 6 December, including recent AMDGPU fixes that landed mainline after the 4.15 merge window. The user-space graphics stack was Mesa 17.4-dev built against LLVM 6.0 SVN provided by the Padoka PPA. Fresh AMDGPU-PRO benchmarks will be coming upon the next driver update. The AMD graphics cards tested were the Radeon RX 580, R9 Fury, RX Vega 56, and RX Vega 64. Also:
Elisa 0.0.80 Released
Elisa is a music player designed to be simple and nice to use. Elisa allows to browse music by album, artist or all tracks. The music is indexed using either a private indexer or an indexer using Baloo. The private one can be configured to scan music on chosen paths. The Baloo one is much faster because Baloo is providing all needed data from its own database. You can build and play your own playlist.
