Android Leftovers
-
Deal: Verizon's Wear24 smartwatch is on sale for $75 (originally $350)
-
AutoNotification Lets You Mark Gmail Messages as Read From Your Android Notifications
-
Android creator Andy Rubin is back at his phone startup after allegations of an 'inappropriate' relationship at Google
-
The biggest iPhone game of 2017, HQ Trivia, is coming to Android for Christmas
-
Google Play Store starts showing free and premium filters for searches
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 12 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
NVIDIA 387.34 vs. Linux 4.15 + Mesa 17.4-dev Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan Performance
Tested on the Radeon side was the very latest Linux 4.15 Git code as of 6 December, including recent AMDGPU fixes that landed mainline after the 4.15 merge window. The user-space graphics stack was Mesa 17.4-dev built against LLVM 6.0 SVN provided by the Padoka PPA. Fresh AMDGPU-PRO benchmarks will be coming upon the next driver update. The AMD graphics cards tested were the Radeon RX 580, R9 Fury, RX Vega 56, and RX Vega 64. Also:
Elisa 0.0.80 Released
Elisa is a music player designed to be simple and nice to use. Elisa allows to browse music by album, artist or all tracks. The music is indexed using either a private indexer or an indexer using Baloo. The private one can be configured to scan music on chosen paths. The Baloo one is much faster because Baloo is providing all needed data from its own database. You can build and play your own playlist.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 51 min ago
2 days 19 hours ago
4 days 11 hours ago
4 days 16 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 3 days ago