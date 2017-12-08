Today in Techrights
- Raw: Battistelli’s Control/Domination Over the Boards of Appeal
- Raw: Conflicts of Interest of EPO Vice-President
- Microsoft-Connected Patent Trolls Are Increasingly Active and Microsoft is Selling ‘Protection’ (Azure Subscriptions)
- Yes, RPost is Definitely a Patent Troll and Its Software Patents Are at Risk Thanks to Alice
- The Latest Scams in the Patent World
- Patents Are Becoming a Welfare System for the Rich and Powerful
- Unlike the Mobile Domain, When it Comes to Cars Patent Lawsuits Remain Rare
- The Federal Circuit Rules (Again) in Favour of Section 101/Alice, Koch-Funded CPIP Tries to Overturn Alice at the Supreme Court
- Next Director of the USPTO Parrots Talking Points of Patent Extremists and Their Lobbyists
- Raw: Three Years for ‘Justice’ (to be Disregarded by Benoît Battistelli) at ILO and Over a Decade at the EPO
- Raw: Scuttling of the General Advisory Committee and Battistelli Stacking the Deck to Have ‘Yes Men’ as Representatives

If you don’t posses the right knowledge & the experience, then finding the best Linux laptop can be a daunting task. And thus you can easily end-up with something that looks great, features great performance, but struggles to cope with ‘Linux’, shame! So, as a RedHat Certified Engineer, the author & the webmaster of this blog, and as a ‘Linux’ user with 14+ years of experience, I used all my knowledge to recommend to you a couple of laptops that I personally guarantee will let you run ‘Linux’ with ease. After 20+ hours of research (carefully looking through the hardware details & reading user feedback) I chose Dell XP S9360-3591-SLV, at the top of the line. If you want a laptop that’s equipped with modern features & excellent performance that ‘just works’ with Linux, then this is your best pick. It’s well built (aluminium chassis), lightweight (2.7 lb), features powerful hardware, long battery life, includes an excellent 13.3 inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen with 3200×1800 QHD resolution which should give you excellently sharp images without making anything too small & difficult to read, a good & roomy track-pad (earlier versions had a few issues with it, but now they seem to be gone) with rubber-like palm rest area and a good keyboard (the key travel is not deep, but it’s a very think laptop so…) with Backlit, two USB 3.0 ports. Most importantly, two of the most common elements of a laptop that can give ‘Linux’ user a headache, the wireless adapter & the GPU (yes the Intel HD Graphics 620 can play 4K videos at 60fps), they are both super compatible with ‘Linux’ on this Dell.
