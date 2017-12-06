Linux 4.15 RC3
-
Linux 4.15-rc3
Another week, another rc.
I'm not thrilled about how big the early 4.15 rc's are, but rc3 is
often the biggest rc because it's still fairly early in the
calming-down period, and yet people have had some time to start
finding problems. That said, this rc3 is big even by rc3 standards.
Not good.
Most of the changes by far are drivers (with a big chunk of it being
just syntactic changes for some doc warnings) with some perf tooling
updates also being noticeable. But there are changes all over: core
kernel and networking, kvm, arch updates and Documentation.
Anyway, I sincerely hope that things are really starting to calm down now.
Also, there's a known issue with x86 32-bit suspend/resume that I just
didn't get a good patch for in time for this rc. Soon.
Shortlog appended.
Linus
-
Linux Kernel 4.15 Gets Another Big RC, Linus Torvalds Says It's Not Good at All
Linux Torvalds announced a few moments ago the release and immediate availability for download of the third Release Candidate (RC) milestone of the upcoming Linux 4.15 kernel series for Linux-based operating systems.
If last week's RC2 was a "bigger than expected" one, than this week the Linux 4.15 kernel saw even more patches and it just got a quite bit RC3 milestone, which Linus Torvalds says it's big even by RC3 standards and it isn't a good sign for the development cycle, which could be pushed to the end of January 2018.
"I'm not thrilled about how big the early 4.15 RCs are, but RC3 is often the biggest RC because it's still fairly early in the calming-down period, and yet people have had some time to start finding problems. That said, this RC3 is big even by RC3 standards. Not good," said Linus Torvalds in the mailing list announcement.
-
Linux 4.15-rc3 Kernel Released
Linus Torvalds has announced the third weekly test release of the upcoming Linux 4.15 kernel.
It's been a rather busy week in the Linux kernel space considering the RC3 space. The level of activity has frighten Linus, but there are still 5~6 weeks left before declaring the Linux 4.15.0 kernel as stable.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 533 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE and GNOME: Kubuntu, Krita, GNOME Development
Red Hat and Fedora
OSS Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 day 11 hours ago
4 days 5 hours ago
5 days 21 hours ago
6 days 2 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 4 days ago
5 weeks 4 days ago