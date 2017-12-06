Android Leftovers
Google Chrome for Android will soon support Custom Download Folders
The $500 OnePlus 5T is my favorite Android phone of the year, and it's even better after comparing its camera against the $850 Pixel 2 XL
Here's the list of Android Wear watches being updated to 8.0 Oreo
Someone just gave their Google Home Mini a headphone jack (kind of)
Some Flagship Android Phones Don't Support Netflix/Amazon Prime Video in HD
Google Home with display confirmed by a job listing
Google reveals all the Android Wear watches getting Oreo
The Biggest Problems With UC Browser
Before we even begin talking about the cons, I want to establish the fact that I have been a devoted UC Browser user for the past 3 years. I really love the download speeds I get, the ultra-sleek user interface and eye-catching icons used for tools. I was a Chrome for Android user in the beginning but I migrated to UC on a friend’s recommendation. But in the past 1 year or so, I have seen some changes that have made me rethink about my choice and now I feel like migrating back to chrome again.
Conversations is an Open Source & Secure Jabber/XMPP Client for Android
Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and WeChat are the top three instant messaging apps currently dominating the market. Their continued dominance is easily explained by their inclusion of a simple to use interface along with a user base of millions of people. However, each of these IM apps share one flaw: they are owned by Social Media giants. If someone signs up for a WhatsApp account, they also have to agree to Facebook’s user license agreement. It’s generally understood that you trade in your privacy to use these convenient services. Although WhatsApp developers implemented end-to-end encryption as a standard feature, the app itself isn’t fully open source so it comes down to blind trust whether you believe that Whatsapp can’t collect data on you.
10 Best Android Video Chat Apps For 2018
Have you ever took a moment to think that we are living the future that sci-fi films predicted to an extent? Sure we don’t have Time Travel or Teleportation yet. But the technological breakthroughs in the last two centuries have pushed our civilization to this Space Age that our ancestors wouldn’t have even dreamed of.
How a single unprivileged app can brick the whole Android system
