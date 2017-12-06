OSS Leftovers
-
How Open Source Databases Unlock Faster Computing
-
The art of the usability interview
During a usability test, it's important to understand what the tester is thinking. What were they looking for when they couldn't find a button or menu item? During the usability test, I recommend that you try to observe, take notes, capture as much data as you can about what the tester is doing. Only after the tester is finished with a scenario or set of scenarios should you ask questions.
-
This open-source interview approach will help you avoid unconscious bias
The lack of diversity in tech has been front and center this past year. Large tech companies have publicly vowed to fix the problem. But how? One answer is recognizing, acknowledging, and eliminating unconscious bias from the hiring process.
-
Microsoft Goes All In With Kubernetes
-
OpenBSD Now Officially Supports 64-bit ARM
OpenBSD has graduated its 64-bit ARM (ARM64) architecture to being officially supported.
As outlined in the OpenBSD Journal with a change made this week by lead OpenBSD developer Theo de Raadt, OpenBSD's ARM64 support is now considered officially supported.
-
LLVM Clang 6.0 Now Defaults To C++14
Up to now LLVM's Clang C/C++ compiler has defaulted to using C++98/GNU++98 as its default C++ standard, but fortunately that's no more.
Clang's default C++ dialect is now GNU++14 version of C++14 rather than GNU++98 (C++98).
The older versions of the C++ standard remain available and can be set via the -std= argument, just as those previously could have specified C++11 / C++14 / C++17, but now in cases where not specified, GNU++14/C++14 is the default.
-
Tor Browser 7.0.11 is released
Tor Browser 7.0.11 is now available from the Tor Browser Project page [1] and also from our distribution directory [2].
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 367 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE and GNOME: Kubuntu, Krita, GNOME Development
Red Hat and Fedora
OSS Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 day 11 hours ago
4 days 5 hours ago
5 days 21 hours ago
6 days 2 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 4 days ago
5 weeks 4 days ago