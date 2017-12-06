Red Hat and Fedora
Quanta Cloud to team up with Intel, RedHat to develop 5G cloud solutions
Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a datacenter solution subsidiary of Quanta Computer, will team up with Intel and RedHat to set up a telecom solution laboratory in the Silicon Valley in February 2018, according to QCT president Mike Yang.
Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Hat Inc (RHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $734.38 Million
These 3 Leaders Outperform 95% Of Stocks Before Earnings: S&P 500 Futures
Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 8,096 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Struggles To Sustain Current Price Levels
Heroes of Fedora (HoF) – F27 Final
Hello and welcome to this issue of Heroes of Fedora focused on Fedora 27 Final release! The purpose of Heroes of Fedora is to provide a summation of testing activity on each milestone release of Fedora. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
4 cool new projects to try in COPR for December
COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.
Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.
