scikit-survival 0.5 released
Today, I released a new version of scikit-survival. This release adds support for the latest version of scikit-learn (0.19) and pandas (0.21). In turn, support for Python 3.4, scikit-learn 0.18 and pandas 0.18 has been dropped.
CloudBerry – Perfect Cross-Platform Cloud Backup for Individuals and IT Pros
Cloud backup solutions – there are a number of them in the Linux community and we haven’t reviewed a couple over the past months. That is why we know that not all backup software is created equal.
Today, we’d like to introduce you to Linux backup solution that is reliable and worth your time as well as time of your co-workers. It’s called CloudBerry Backup. Let’s see what’s special about this one.
CloudBerry is a secure cross-platform cloud backup that is integrated with OpenStack Swift, Amazon S3 and Glacier, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Storage, and a host of other cloud storage providers. It is reportedly used by over 300,000 users and 5,000 Managed Service Providers.
ccat – Show ‘cat Command’ Output with Syntax Highlighting or Colorizing
What Are Zombie Processes And How To Find & Kill Zombie Processes?
Using all of the 5 GHz WiFi frequencies in a Gargoyle Router
Top-down tactical shooter 'RUNNING WITH RIFLES' updated and on sale
Here's another great deal for you for a really fun top-down shooter! RUNNING WITH RIFLES [Steam, Official Site] just got updated and it's also on sale.
RIOT - Civil Unrest is coming to Linux soon, developers are working on the Linux build
For those excited to try out RIOT - Civil Unrest [GOG, Steam, Official Site], you will be pleased to know that a Linux version is confirmed to be coming soon.
