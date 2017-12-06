today's leftovers
DIY Portable Secrets Manager With a Raspberry Pi Zero and ARC
Arc is a manager for your secrets made of arcd, a RESTful API server written in Go which exposes read and write primitives for encrypted records on a sqlite database file.
TeamViewer 13, CrossOver 17, Distros: Puppy, Peppermint, Bodhi, Uruk & more | This Week in Linux 17
Video and Voice calling App YeeCall comes to Tizen Mobiles
IBM Announces 'Game-Changing' Power9 Servers For AI
IBM Begins Power9 Rollout with Backing from DOE, Google
