Dedoimedo interviews: Tuxmachines
Dedoimedo prowls the many corners of the Web, searching for textogenic faces for a fresh new interview. Truth to be told, finding the candidate for today's slot wasn't too difficult. Roy Schestowitz is a familiar name round the Tux block. Nowadays, you will most likely find him on tuxmachines.org, a community-driven news site.
News aggregation can be tricky; finding the right balance of quality content isn't easy, but even with the relatively recent change of ownership, tuxmachines marches on with solid consistency, ardently trying to offer its readers the best the open-source world has to report. I have always been a great fan and supporter, and I approached Roy for an interview. He agreed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 609 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming/Development: fwupd, LLVM and More
Software: Darktable, VLC, Mesa, Audacity, Toplip, GNUstep
today's howtos
Fedora and Red Hat News
Recent comments
1 day 23 hours ago
4 days 17 hours ago
6 days 9 hours ago
6 days 13 hours ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago