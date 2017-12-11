New Antivirus Live CD Release Is Out Now Based on 4MLinux 24.0 and ClamAV 0.99.2
Every time a new major 4MLinux release is being prepped, Antivirus Live CD gets updated with the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source components that have been included in the respective 4MLinux release. As such, Antivirus Live CD 24.0-0.99.2 is based on 4MLinux 24.0 and ClamAV 0.99.2 open-source antivirus software toolkit.
"Antivirus Live CD is an official 4MLinux fork including the ClamAV scanner. It's designed for users who need a lightweight live CD, which will help them to protect their computers against viruses," said Zbigniew Konojacki in the release announcement. "The latest version 24.0-0.99.2 is based on 4MLinux 24.0 and ClamAV 0.99.2."
